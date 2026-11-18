MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DFCC Bank and Asia Securities have introduced automated payment identification and reconciliation for stockbroking clients, linking the bank's collection infrastructure directly to the broker's systems to reduce manual verification delays.

The integration assigns each client a unique virtual account. Incoming payments can then be matched to the relevant client and routed to Asia Securities through an application programming interface, or API, connecting the two organisations' systems.

The partners describe the arrangement as providing real-time visibility of collections, helping Asia Securities identify incoming funds without relying on the same level of manual checking.

Supported channels include cash deposits, inward fund transfers, CEFTS, SLIPS and RTGS transactions. The system provides payment notifications across these channels, while cheque deposits are captured for automated reconciliation subject to standard clearing timelines.

The distinction is important for clients using cheques: automated identification does not remove the time required for a cheque to clear. DFCC's published cheque-deposit guidance separately distinguishes an acknowledgement of deposit from cleared funds becoming available. DFCC Bank PL

DFCC chief executive Thimal Perera linked the integration to faster collection visibility and fewer verification delays for investors. Asia Securities chairman Dumith Fernando identified the initiative as part of the broker's work to improve clients' trading experience through digital services.

The organisations exchanged a memorandum of understanding as part of the partnership. The integration focuses on the movement and reconciliation of client payments within the stockbroking process.

Investors can obtain instructions for using their assigned virtual accounts from Asia Securities. The applicable payment channel and clearing requirements remain relevant when funding an account, particularly where a deposit notification precedes the availability of cleared money.