MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Women in Tech Sri Lanka has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Informatics Institute of Technology, in collaboration with LeapGen, to develop research, internships and industry-linked learning opportunities with a focus on women's participation in technology.

The agreement creates a framework for cooperation between the institution and the technology community. Its proposed activities range from joint research and publications to student placements, industry-based projects and professional events.

Sanali Kaushalya, Sri Lanka country director of Women in Tech, signed the agreement alongside IIT representatives Hapugahage Thilak Chaminda, associate dean for research, and Dinesh Athuraliya, head of research.

The partners plan knowledge-sharing sessions, expert lectures, faculty development and curriculum enhancement. Entrepreneurship and community outreach also form part of the intended programme, extending the collaboration beyond classroom teaching.

For students and emerging professionals, the partnership aims to connect academic knowledge with practical skills, workplace exposure and professional networks. Collaborative projects and internships are among the mechanisms proposed to strengthen those links.

The initiative places particular emphasis on opportunities for women and girls pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. The partners intend to support an inclusive technology workforce while encouraging innovation and the development of emerging talent.

The collaboration aligns with Women in Tech's international ambition to empower five million women and girls by 2030. That is an organisational target, with education, business, digital inclusion and advocacy forming the global movement's principal areas of work. women-in-tec

The partners intend to translate the framework into activities involving students, educators, industry professionals and the wider community. Research, teaching and industry engagement are the main channels identified for developing the collaboration and preparing participants for opportunities in the technology sector.