MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy reports seizing approximately 4.435kg of gold and taking four suspects into custody during two separate operations off Talaimannar and Puttalam on 17 November 2026.

The reported seizures involved two dinghies and consignments allegedly concealed in a sand-filled sack and a fuel can. The Navy suspects the gold was intended to be taken to South India by sea.

In the first operation, personnel from the North Central Naval Command inspected a dinghy in the northern seas off Talaimannar, beyond Pesalai, following information received by the command.

According to the Navy's account, the search uncovered approximately 1.410kg of gold inside a sack filled with sand. Two Pesalai residents, aged 25 and 28, were taken into custody along with the vessel.

The suspects, consignment and dinghy were subsequently handed to the Deputy Director's Office of Customs in Kankasanthurai, Jaffna, for further proceedings.

A separate operation by the Northwestern Naval Command took place off Uchchamunai, Puttalam, on the night of 17 November. Naval personnel intercepted another dinghy after receiving information about suspected activity in the area.

The Navy reports finding approximately 3.025kg of gold concealed in a fuel can aboard that vessel. Two Kalpitiya residents, aged 40 and 50, were apprehended during the operation.

Those suspects, the second consignment and the dinghy were handed to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for further action.

The two consignments total approximately 4.435kg, based on the weights reported by the Navy. Customs received the suspects and seized material through separate offices following the operations. The alleged destination remains the Navy's assessment of the suspected movements.