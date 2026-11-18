MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Space of Becoming will be staged in Colombo on 20 and 21 November and Galle on 24 November, bringing artists from Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and South Africa together to explore shared histories through dance and theatre.

The 60-minute multilingual production combines contemporary dance, spoken word, music and visual art. Its themes include colonialism, slavery, cultural identity and the ways historical experiences continue to shape contemporary lives.

The production is a collaboration between nATANDA Dance Theatre, Sites of Memory, DOX and Camissa Create. Directors Katy Streek, Luke de Kock and Kapila Palihawadana bring together movement, language and storytelling from the participating countries.

Performances incorporate English, Dutch, Afrikaans, Papiamentu, Sranan Tongo and Sinhala. Emerging performers from nATANDA will also take part in the Sri Lankan presentation.

The production was first performed in the Netherlands in October 2026. Its Sri Lankan performances form part of NATFEST, before a planned visit to South Africa in February 2027. The staging is adapted to each country's context.

Colombo performances will take place at the Elphinstone Theatre at 6.30 pm on both evenings. Listed ticket prices are LKR 1,500, LKR 2,000, LKR 4,000 and LKR 8,500, with bookings through....

An audience discussion is planned alongside the Colombo performances, creating an opportunity to examine the histories and artistic approaches addressed on stage.

The Galle performance starts at 6.30 pm at Hall de Galle. Tickets are listed at LKR 2,000, with LKR 1,000 student tickets and LKR 500 tickets for school groups of ten or more arranged through schools. Galle bookings are available through Tickets Ministry.