MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Full'r Burgers introduced two Halloween-themed burgers and held a customer event at Crescat Boulevard, Colombo, as Giga Foods combined an October menu campaign with outlet activities and a shopping-centre partnership.

The campaign launched on 5 October 2026 with Voodoo Chick, a crispy chicken burger, and Butcher's Double, a double beef burger. Both were developed for the Halloween promotion, giving the seasonal menu separate chicken and beef options.

An office launch introduced employees to the products and Full'r's Night Cook character. The internal programme also included a movie night before outlet teams took the campaign to customers through menu additions, decorations and themed interactions.

The promotion continued at Crescat Boulevard on 31 October. The shopping-centre event featured Full'r-inspired Halloween decorations, a pop-up market, mini canvas painting and children's face painting.

Whiz Creations hosted the creative activities, while the Night Cook character visited participants. Canvas painting participants received a Full'r Burgers discount, connecting the activity programme with purchases from the food brand.

The sequence took the campaign from an employee introduction to restaurant outlets and then to a public event. Giga Foods describes the approach as combining seasonal product development with staff participation and local partnerships.

Crescat is also an established Full'r Burgers location. The brand's official outlet directory lists its restaurant on the ground floor of Crescat Boulevard on Galle Road, alongside locations elsewhere in Colombo and its suburbs. Linktre

Giga Foods intends to introduce further menu ideas and flavours in the coming season. Customers seeking current products and outlet information can consult Full'r Burgers' official channels, which provide menu links and restaurant locations.