MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya, is leading the country's delegation to the World Police Summit in Dubai, where law enforcement officials are discussing international cooperation and developments in policing technology.

Senior Deputy Inspector General Karawita is accompanying him, according to Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Dubai. The consulate's leadership and staff attended the opening ceremony and are supporting the delegation's participation.

The summit runs from 16 to 18 November 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by Dubai Police with DXB LIVE, its fifth edition carries the theme 'Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations'. Emirates News Agenc

The forum brings police leaders, policymakers, security specialists and technology providers together to examine issues that cross national borders. Its announced agenda includes organised crime, financial crime, counter-narcotics, aviation security, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Additional areas include officer wellbeing, emergency response, fraud prevention and space and satellite security. These subjects sit alongside discussions about leadership and coordination between people, technology and police operations.

An accompanying exhibition presents equipment and systems marketed for law enforcement use. Organisers have announced displays involving biometric identification, cybersecurity, surveillance, drones and artificial intelligence, providing delegates with opportunities to examine developments in those fields. mediaoffic

Sri Lanka's participation combines engagement by its police leadership with diplomatic support from the consulate. The delegation joins an international forum intended to facilitate professional contacts and the exchange of experience.

The consulate identifies knowledge-sharing and professional cooperation as priorities in supporting Sri Lanka's law enforcement institutions. Its involvement at the summit includes facilitating the delegation's engagement with the forum and providing institutional assistance during the visit.