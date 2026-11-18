MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Islamabad has hosted a meeting of the Joint Turkmenistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, with discussions focusing on trade, investment, energy and regional infrastructure projects, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

According to the report, the energy agenda included prospects for advancing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and developing electricity cooperation along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

The two sides highlighted the importance of these projects for strengthening regional energy security and developing sustainable infrastructure for cooperation.

The commission also discussed expanding mutual trade and investment, developing industrial ties and increasing contacts between business communities in both countries.

Other areas of potential cooperation included industry, agriculture, food security, information technology, science and education, healthcare, tourism, banking and finance.

The participants also considered ways to strengthen direct contacts between relevant ministries, agencies and organizations, as well as improve mechanisms for implementing previously reached agreements.

The meeting further addressed the development of the legal framework for bilateral relations and the identification of priority areas for future cooperation.

The discussions follow a recent call by Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport. In her address, she described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration, noting that Turkmenistan's gas reserves and Pakistan's growing demand for reliable energy supplies create a basis for long-term cooperation.

She also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.

Leghari also called for stronger textile and pharmaceutical ties, highlighting opportunities to combine Turkmenistan's cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan's equipment, design expertise and export experience.

In healthcare, she proposed pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and cooperation in medical technologies.