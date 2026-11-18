MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman have discussed expanding air connectivity, increasing cargo flights and developing new transport and logistics projects to support bilateral trade at a meeting in Muscat on November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Oman's Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Said bin Hamood Al Maawali, held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Oman on November 16-17.

The ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral transport cooperation, its recent achievements and priority areas for further development.

The Omani side expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan in transport and logistics. Discussions focused on increasing the number of flights between the two countries, launching services on new routes and making more effective use of air cargo transportation to boost bilateral trade.

Moreover, the sides considered developing and signing new agreements to strengthen the legal framework for transport cooperation and facilitate the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

Oman expressed strong interest in expanding trade and economic ties with Uzbekistan, increasing its presence in the Uzbek market and making use of available business opportunities.

Following the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue working together to advance transport and logistics cooperation, turn new initiatives into practical projects and strengthen mutually beneficial ties.