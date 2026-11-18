MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Around 6,500 small businesses are on the threshold of $3 million in annual revenue. Why aren't they crossing it?

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If Canada wants greater control over its economic future, it needs more small businesses to grow beyond $3 million in annual revenue.

That is a key finding of new research from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), examining what separates businesses that reach the next stage of growth from those that do not. Based on more than two decades of Statistics Canada data, the study looks at the productivity, investment and profitability patterns associated with business growth.

“Canada's entrepreneurs have no shortage of drive. The issue is knowing how,” said Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC.“Knowing how to invest, adopt new technologies, export and scale is what turns a good business into a growing one, and in today's economy, standing still means falling behind. Canada has everything it needs to succeed. Now it's about taking the next step, and giving entrepreneurs the knowledge and support to do it.”

Today, 88% of Canadian businesses generate less than $3 million annually. Only one in 50 moves into a higher revenue tier each year. This leaves Canada with too few businesses that have the scale to make significant investments in technology and innovation, compete internationally and withstand economic shocks.

“Canada needs more businesses with the scale to compete and win,” said Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC.“The biggest opportunity is hiding in plain sight, and that's helping small businesses break through the $3-million mark. The lowest-hanging fruit to speed up the process is getting 6,500 more businesses over the threshold every year, which could be a gamechanger in making our economy stronger, more resilient and more sovereign.”

Increasing the number of businesses crossing that threshold by just 0.5%, or some 6,500 businesses a year, could boost our economy by $15.5 billion. The opportunity extends beyond the $3-million threshold, however. Increasing the share of all businesses moving into a higher revenue bracket each year by 0.7 percentage points could raise Canada's nominal GDP by 1.1%, or nearly $33 billion.

“Productivity is critical to Canada's economic growth, but it's not the whole story,” added Cléroux.“Growing businesses tend to invest heavily in intangible assets like R&D, software, data and intellectual property that can create tremendous value and set them apart. Our research shows businesses moving into higher revenue tiers spend, on average, nearly eight times more on R&D than their peers, making it one of the clearest markers of growth.”

The findings echo BDC's 2026 Small Business WeekTM theme: It's a two-speed world now: Fast or Finished. AI is resetting speed and cost expectations, competition is intensifying, and business transfers offer instant scale. Talent shortages, fragile supply chains and sudden trade shocks add pressure. Businesses must adapt and execute faster; invest in productivity; seize business transfer, major project and defence opportunities; and make resilience a strategic advantage.

The call to action is clear: if you're one of the 6,500 small businesses within striking distance of $3 million in revenue, it's time to make the leap. Failure to do so puts your business increasingly at risk from the multiple factors above.

A recent BDC study on business transfers suggests the quickest path to scale is to buy another business, with acquirers growing more than four times more than non-acquirers. A historical wave of businesses is coming up for sale as boomers retire, with nearly 61% of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) led by owners aged 50 or older. Almost one in five plan to exit within five years. BDC believes this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Canada to scale up at speed.

About the study

BDC's study analyzed data covering virtually all Canadian companies from 2001 to 2023. It found that stronger productivity and disciplined investment in technology, innovation, leadership and operations are among the factors most closely associated with reaching the next stage of growth.

Using data provided by Statistics Canada's Economic and Social Analysis and Modelling Division (ESAMD), BDC examined the growth trajectories, productivity, investment patterns and profitability of Canadian businesses from 2001 to 2023 to identify the factors most strongly associated with reaching the next stage of growth.

The full report is available here.

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold working with a network of partners and help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

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