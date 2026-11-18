Pony AI Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Total Revenues Up 75.2% Yoy To US$44.6 Million With Robotaxi Services Revenues Growing By 165.4% Yoy
|(in USD thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|Revenues:
|
|Robotaxi services
|6,694
|17,763
|9,950
|38,406
|Robotruck services
|10,183
|17,952
|27,483
|41,476
|Intelligent solutions
|8,565
|8,859
|23,443
|35,162
|Total revenues
|25,442
|44,574
|60,876
|115,044
Total revenues were US$44.6 million (RMB298.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, up 75.2% from US$25.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by strong growth in Robotaxi services revenues and Robotruck services revenues.
- Robotaxi services revenues were US$17.8 million (RMB119.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 165.4% from US$6.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher fare-charging revenues as we expanded commercial operations with our Gen-7 Robotaxi vehicles, as well as increased revenues from higher deliveries of Robotaxi vehicles under our joint deployment model in China and overseas. In particular, fare-charging revenues increased by nearly 400% year-over-year.
Robotruck services revenues were US$18.0 million (RMB120.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 76.3% from US$10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in freight transportation services, supported by our collaboration with Sinotrans.
Intelligent solutions revenues were US$8.9 million (RMB59.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, broadly flat compared to US$8.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
For financial reporting purposes, our revenues are classified into service revenues and product revenues based on the nature of the underlying revenue streams. Service revenues were US$25.2 million (RMB168.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 64.8% from US$15.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to growth in Robotaxi services revenues and Robotruck transportation services revenues. Product revenues were US$19.4 million (RMB129.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 90.9% from US$10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to higher deliveries of Robotaxi vehicles under our joint deployment model.
Cost of Revenues
- Total cost of revenues was US$36.7 million (RMB245.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 76.5% from US$20.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, broadly in line with revenue trends.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
- Gross profit was US$7.9 million (RMB53.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 69.5% from US$4.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Gross margin was 17.8% in the third quarter of 2026, broadly flat compared to 18.4% in the third quarter of 2025.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were US$76.6 million (RMB513.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 3.1% from US$74.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP3 operating expenses were US$66.2 million (RMB443.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 2.3% from US$67.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- Research and development expenses were US$60.1 million (RMB402.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$60.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP research and development expenses were US$53.1 million (RMB356.2 million), representing a decrease of 5.4% from US$56.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected quarterly fluctuations in customized development fees, which were higher in the third quarter of 2025 related to Gen-7 development, partially offset by the increase in R&D personnel expenses.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were US$16.6 million (RMB111.2 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$14.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were US$13.1 million (RMB87.6 million), representing an increase of 12.6% from US$11.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to higher personnel expenses.
Loss from Operations
- Loss from operations was US$68.7 million (RMB460.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$69.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP loss from operations was US$58.3 million (RMB390.8 million), representing a decrease of 7.6% from US$63.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to higher gross profit, coupled with lower non-GAAP operating expenses.
Operating loss margin was 154.2% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 273.9% in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 130.8% in the third quarter of 2026, narrowing from 247.9% in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year reduction in non-GAAP operating loss margin primarily reflected improved operating leverage as our operations continued to scale.
Net Loss
- Net loss was US$136.3 million (RMB914.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$61.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to fair value losses on trading securities. Non-GAAP net loss was US$48.9 million (RMB327.7 million), compared to US$56.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Net loss margin was 305.9% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 242.0% in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 109.6% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 223.1% in the third quarter of 2025. The reduction in non-GAAP net loss margin primarily reflected improved operating leverage as our operations continued to scale.
Net Loss Attributable to Pony AI Inc.
- Net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc. was US$105.6 million (RMB707.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$61.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The difference between total net loss and net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc. reflected US$30.8 million of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests during the quarter. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc. was US$48.5 million (RMB325.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$56.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Ordinary Share
- Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was both US$0.24 (RMB1.63) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.16 in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was both US$0.11 (RMB0.75) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.15 in the third quarter of 2025. Each American depositary share (“ADS”) represents one Class A ordinary share.
Balance She et
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term debt instruments for wealth management were US$1,154.0 million (RMB7,737.3 million) as of September 30, 2026, compared to the balance of US$1,206.1 million as of June 30, 2026. The decrease primarily reflected operating cash outflows and capital expenditures during the period.
Cash Flows
- N et cash used in operating activities was US$60.5 million (RMB405.8 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$56.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to increased cash used in working capital. The increased cash used in working capital was generally in line with our business expansion, and we expect our working capital requirements to continue to reflect the growth of our operations.
Capital expenditures were US$17.7 million (RMB118.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$22.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting a disciplined pacing of investment, while we continue to support the mass production and deployment of the Gen-7 Robotaxi fleet.
Free cash flows were outflows of US$78.2 million (RMB524.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to outflows of US$79.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
3 Non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of trading securities and a one-off impairment loss on prepayment for long-term investments. For further details, please refer to the“Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Pony.ai will hold a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please complete the online registration process using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN.
Participant Online Registration:
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 25, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|1-855-669-9658
|International:
|1-412-317-0088
|Replay Access Code:
|5361836
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain U.S. dollar (“US$” or“USD”) amounts into RMB at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from US$ to RMB were made at the rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc., non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share, and non-GAAP free cash flows, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of trading securities and impairment loss on prepayment for long-term investments, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this earnings release.
About Pony AI Inc.
Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai's strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and Intelligent solutions businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations. Pony.ai has forged deep and extensive partnerships across the autonomous driving value chain, enabling it to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving in line with its ultimate vision:“Autonomous Mobility Everywhere.” For more information, please visit: .
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Pony.ai's beliefs, plans, and expectations, such as the expected Robotaxi annual revenues, year-end fleet size and expected city deployment, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pony.ai's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Pony.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Pony.ai
Investor Relations
Email: ...
| Pony AI Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in USD thousands)
|
|
|As of
|
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|293,489
|354,390
|Restricted cash, current
|
|1,936
|3,619
|Short-term investments
|
|872,158
|722,900
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|23,644
|55,821
|Amounts due from related parties, current
|
|11,338
|15,972
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|48,074
|78,770
|Total current assets
|
|1,250,639
|1,231,472
|Non-current assets:
|
|Restricted cash, non-current
|
|288
|118
|Property, equipment and software, net
|
|60,467
|112,434
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|14,811
|19,145
|Long-term investments
|
|454,942
|287,605
|Prepayment for long-term investments
|25,000
|-
|Other non-current assets
|
|6,690
|12,038
|Total non-current assets
|
|562,198
|431,340
|Total assets
|
|1,812,837
|1,662,812
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
|85,261
|113,267
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|4,792
|5,552
|Amounts due to related parties, current
|1,422
|1,917
|Total current liabilities
|
|91,475
|120,736
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|10,375
|13,155
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|1,988
|2,125
|Total liabilities
|
|103,838
|136,016
|Total Pony AI Inc. shareholders' equity
|
|1,652,277
|1,486,739
|Non-controlling interests
|
|56,722
|40,057
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|1,708,999
|1,526,796
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|1,812,837
|1,662,812
| Pony AI Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in USD thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|Revenues:
|Service revenues
|
|15,291
|25,192
|36,976
|61,386
|Product revenues
|
|10,151
|19,382
|23,900
|53,658
|Total revenues
|
|25,442
|44,574
|60,876
|115,044
|Cost of revenues
|
|(20,773
|)
|(36,661
|)
|(50,428
|)
|(95,220
|)
|Gross profit
|
|4,669
|7,913
|10,448
|19,824
|Operating expenses:
|
|Research and development expenses
|
|(60,384
|)
|(60,064
|)
|(156,900
|)
|(164,178
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|(13,958
|)
|(16,579
|)
|(40,532
|)
|(48,455
|)
|Total operating expenses
|
|(74,342
|)
|(76,643
|)
|(197,432
|)
|(212,633
|)
|Loss from operations
|(69,673
|)
|(68,730
|)
|(186,984
|)
|(192,809
|)
|Investment income
|
|5,335
|10,379
|34,022
|32,579
|Changes in fair value of trading securities
|
|1,788
|(77,018
|)
|(4,446
|)
|(51,355
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|979
|(968
|)
|5,198
|(23,612
|)
|Loss before income tax
|
|(61,571
|)
|(136,337
|)
|(152,210
|)
|(235,197
|)
|Income tax benefits (expenses)
|1
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|
|(61,570
|)
|(136,337
|)
|(152,210
|)
|(235,198
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|(255
|)
|(30,778
|)
|5,191
|(19,388
|)
|Net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc.
|
|(61,315
|)
|(105,559
|)
|(157,401
|)
|(215,810
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|
|385,292,553
|434,421,990
|368,141,818
|433,841,452
|Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|
|(0.16
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.43
|)
|(0.50
|)
|Net loss
|
|(61,570
|)
|(136,337
|)
|(152,210
|)
|(235,198
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|1,302
|7,977
|1,416
|27,647
|Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments
|
|479
|(895
|)
|(13,292
|)
|1,541
|Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|1,781
|7,082
|(11,876
|)
|29,188
|Total comprehensive loss
|
|(59,789
|)
|(129,255
|)
|(164,086
|)
|(206,010
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|(125
|)
|(30,043
|)
|(377
|)
|(16,665
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to Pony AI Inc.
|
|(59,664
|)
|(99,212
|)
|(163,709
|)
|(189,345
|)
| Pony AI Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in USD thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(56,795
|)
|(60,532
|)
|(136,365
|)
|(178,747
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(127,046
|)
|64,801
|(287,462
|)
|225,671
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(34,449
|)
|16,958
|(10,849
|)
|16,582
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|239
|4,994
|(806
|)
|(1,092
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(218,051
|)
|26,221
|(435,482
|)
|62,414
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|318,741
|331,906
|536,172
|295,713
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|100,690
|358,127
|100,690
|358,127
| Pony AI Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in USD thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|Research and development expenses
|(60,384
|)
|(60,064
|)
|(156,900
|)
|(164,178
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|4,239
|6,935
|16,113
|15,917
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|(56,145
|)
|(53,129
|)
|(140,787
|)
|(148,261
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(13,958
|)
|(16,579
|)
|(40,532
|)
|(48,455
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2,355
|3,510
|6,698
|8,146
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|(11,603
|)
|(13,069
|)
|(33,834
|)
|(40,309
|)
|Operating expenses
|(74,342
|)
|(76,643
|)
|(197,432
|)
|(212,633
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,594
|10,445
|22,811
|24,063
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|(67,748
|)
|(66,198
|)
|(174,621
|)
|(188,570
|)
|Loss from operations
|(69,673
|)
|(68,730
|)
|(186,984
|)
|(192,809
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,594
|10,445
|22,811
|24,063
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|(63,079
|)
|(58,285
|)
|(164,173
|)
|(168,746
|)
|Net loss
|(61,570
|)
|(136,337
|)
|(152,210
|)
|(235,198
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,594
|10,445
|22,811
|24,063
|Changes in fair value of trading securities
|(1,788
|)
|77,018
|4,446
|51,355
|Impairment loss on prepayment for long-term investments
|-
|-
|-
|25,000
|Non-GAAP net loss4
|(56,764
|)
|(48,874
|)
|(124,953
|)
|(134,780
|)
|Net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc.
|(61,315
|)
|(105,559
|)
|(157,401
|)
|(215,810
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,594
|10,445
|22,811
|24,063
|Changes in fair value of trading securities
|(1,788
|)
|46,575
|4,446
|32,991
|Impairment loss on prepayment for long-term investments
|-
|-
|-
|25,000
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pony AI Inc.
|(56,509
|)
|(48,539
|)
|(130,144
|)
|(133,756
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|385,292,553
|434,421,990
|368,141,818
|433,841,452
|Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|(0.15
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.31
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(56,795
|)
|(60,532
|)
|(136,365
|)
|(178,747
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(22,778
|)
|(17,707
|)
|(37,242
|)
|(62,325
|)
|Free cash flows 5 (Non-GAAP)
|(79,573
|)
|(78,239
|)
|(173,607
|)
|(241,072
|)
4Such adjustments have no impact on income tax for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2026, as no deferred tax has been recognized in respect of the temporary differences arising from these Non-GAAP adjustments.
5 Free Cash Flows are a non-GAAP measure, commonly defined as cash flows from operating activities as presented in the statement of cash flows, less capital expenditures. However, in the context of the Company, operating cash flows are a cash out (i.e., a cash outflow). Free Cash Flows represent the total of operating cash outflows plus capital expenditures. This metric reflects the Company's important cash outflows, as it combines the funds required to maintain operations and invest in growth.
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