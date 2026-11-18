First collection, Equatorial Rainforest, packs 11 skincare, suncare and haircare essentials into a 120 ml kit for warm, humid destinations.

SINGAPORE, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore Girl, a Singapore-born premium travel beauty brand, has introduced skincare and haircare kits designed for the climate of a traveller's destination. The company is now inviting wholesalers, distributors, duty-free operators and travel retailers worldwide to discuss distribution partnerships.Most people choose skincare by skin type: dry, oily, sensitive or combination. Singapore Girl adds a second factor, the climate at the destination, which may differ from the climate at home. According to the company, the same skin behaves differently in a dry European winter, a humid Southeast Asian summer and the hot, arid conditions of the Middle East.Travel adds further strain. The company points to long flights, lower water intake and changed routines as causes of dehydration. Hours spent outdoors in unfamiliar cities expose skin and hair to shifting heat, humidity, pollution and sunlight. Skin can end up dehydrated underneath and oily on the surface.Singapore Girl says more moisturiser does not always solve the problem. Heavy creams can feel uncomfortable in humid climates. Lightweight products may not provide enough comfort in dry ones."Think about your own skin," says Prachi Saini Garg, Founder of Singapore Girl. "You moisturise more when you're somewhere cold and dry. You feel oilier when you're walking around a tropical city. Yet we continue packing the same skincare products for every trip."Kits built on 30 climate combinationsSingapore Girl is developing a range of climate-specific beauty rituals based on 30 combinations of temperature and humidity. Each kit groups coordinated skincare, sun protection and haircare products for one destination climate, so travellers do not have to choose among dozens of individual items.The first collection, Equatorial Rainforest, is designed for warm, very humid destinations with temperatures of approximately 23 to 35°C and humidity above 80%. Each kit contains:- 11 coordinated skincare, suncare and haircare essentials- A total volume of approximately 120 ml- Portions for a three-to-four-day journey- Lightweight sachets suitable for carry-on travel within applicable liquid restrictionsThe sachet format removes the need for bulky bottles or decanting products into smaller containers. Future collections will address additional climate combinations, including cool and dry conditions and hot and arid ones.Developed for duty-free and travel retailThe compact format suits airport duty-free shops, travel retail stores, airline retail, hotel boutiques, tourist destinations and beauty retailers. Travellers choose a kit by destination. Retailers can merchandise skincare by destination, season and travel occasion in addition to skin type.A traveller heading to tropical Singapore may need a different routine from someone visiting London in winter or Dubai in summer. The company sees opportunities in seasonal displays, airport-specific assortments, destination promotions and travel gifting.International distribution partners soughtSingapore Girl is seeking established wholesalers, distributors, importers, duty-free operators and retail partners. Priority channels include:- Airport duty-free and travel retail, including departure and arrival stores and travel-exclusive beauty assortments- Luggage retailers, travel accessory stores and tourist retail outlets- Hotel boutiques, resort retail and guest convenience stores- Skincare chains, pharmacies, department stores and lifestyle retailers- In-flight retail, airline travel kits and gifting- Regional wholesalers and distributors able to develop the brand in new countriesThe company welcomes discussions with partners interested in long-term distribution relationships.Entrepreneur Prachi Saini Garg founded Singapore Girl with experience drawn from beauty, fragrance, tourism and retail."We wanted to make travel beauty more intuitive," Saini Garg says. "You already check the weather before you pack your clothes. Why shouldn't you consider the weather when you pack your skincare?"Distributors, wholesalers and retailers can send partnership enquiries through .About Singapore GirlSingapore Girl is a Singapore-born premium travel beauty brand that makes compact skincare, suncare and haircare rituals designed around destination climate. The company is developing 30 climate-specific travel beauty collections. Its first collection, Equatorial Rainforest, offers 11 coordinated essentials for warm, very humid destinations in a three-to-four-day travel format. The brand's tagline is "The art of travelling beautifully."

Prachi Saini Garg, Founder

Singapore Girl

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Singapore Girl Introduces Climate-Specific Travel Skincare and Seeks Global Distribution Partners News Provided By TP Studio November 18, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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