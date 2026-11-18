MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Ariston Middle East will present its latest water-heating solutions at Big 5 Global 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Joining forces with its regional distributor, M.A.H.Y. Khoory, the company will put the spotlight on its expanding portfolio of energy-efficient technologies, including the newly introduced NUOS H horizontal hybrid heat pump water heater. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As homes and buildings across the region evolve, the demand for water-heating solutions that combine everyday comfort with efficient energy use continues to grow. Ariston is responding to these changing needs by developing products that offer practical benefits for homeowners while meeting the requirements of installers, developers and other industry professionals.

Big 5 Global provides an opportunity for the company to meet with its regional partners, showcase its latest developments and discuss how water-heating technology can contribute to more efficient homes and buildings.

“Big 5 Global is an important meeting point for the construction industry, and we're looking forward to connecting with our partners and customers at this year's event,” said.“Our focus has always been on making everyday comfort better, while finding ways to use energy more efficiently. With products such as NUOS H, we're continuing to develop solutions that respond to the practical needs of modern homes, without compromising on comfort.”

One of the main highlights at the Ariston stand will be the, available in 60-litre and 80-litre models. Notably, this marks a first for Ariston in the region, introducing its first-ever horizontal heat pump water heater to the regional market.

First unveiled in the UAE at Ariston's Partners' Prestige Night 2026, NUOS H brings a different approach to water-heating installation. Its horizontal design offers greater flexibility in spaces where a conventional vertical water heater may not be practical, including homes where installation space is limited.

Designed to fit within a false ceiling, the unit makes use of space that might otherwise go unused, helping keep the water-heating system discreetly integrated into the home. An external thermostat also allows users to adjust the temperature conveniently.

The product adds another option to Ariston's heat-pump range, giving homeowners and installation professionals greater flexibility when choosing a water-heating system to suit a property's layout and requirements.

NUOS H is part of Ariston's wider range of water-heating solutions, Across its portfolio, the company continues to focus on technologies that combine reliable hot-water performance with more considered energy use.

These priorities are particularly relevant as residential developments and construction projects across the Middle East place greater emphasis on energy efficiency, practical design and long-term operating costs. For homeowners, the choice of water heater can make a difference to both daily comfort and household energy consumption.

Through its participation at Big 5 Global, Ariston aims to strengthen its relationships with distributors, developers, consultants, contractors and installers, while sharing the latest developments in its product portfolio.

“Understanding how people live and how buildings are designed is central to the way we approach product development,” added.“NUOS H reflects that thinking. Its horizontal configuration addresses a practical challenge in modern homes, while expanding the options available to our customers and partners. Big 5 Global gives us the opportunity to present the product first-hand and hear directly from the people who work with these solutions every day.”

Event: Big 5 Global 2026 Dates: 23 – 26 November 2026 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE Hall and stand: [To be confirmed] Regional distributor: M.A.H.Y. Khoory

Ariston Middle East will be exhibiting alongside M.A.H.Y. Khoory at Big 5 Global 2026, welcoming industry professionals to discover NUOS H and explore the company's wider range of water-heating technologies.

Ariston Group (Bloomberg: ARIS IM) is a global leader in sustainable climate and water comfort, listed on Euronext Milan. In 2025 the Group reported 2.7 billion-euro revenues, with almost 11,000 employees, a direct presence in 41 countries across 5 continents, 32 production sites, and 31 research and development centres. The Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, including heat pumps for heating and water heating, hybrid systems, domestic ventilation, air handling, electrical components, and solar thermal systems, while continuously investing in technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity solutions. The Group operates under the global strategic brands Ariston, Wolf, and Elco, as well as brands such as Calorex, NTI, Atag, Domotec, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, and Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and combustion technologies business.