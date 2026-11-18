MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE Jewels to Make Its Abu Dhabi Debut in November 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE Jewels is expanding its presence across the UAE with the launch of a new edition in the capital, Abu Dhabi. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in collaboration with ADNEC Group, the exhibition will take place for the first time at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 10 to 14 November 2027. This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening the exhibition's presence in the specialised jewellery sector, while opening up new opportunities for exhibitors and jewellery brands to participate and reach wider markets.

The decision to organise the exhibition follows a cooperation agreement signed by His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group. The agreement establishes a strategic partnership that brings together the expertise of both entities in organising exhibitions and events, while supporting the exhibition's expansion in response to growing demand and increased interest from exhibitors in UAE Jewels Al Ain, which Expo Centre Sharjah previously announced would be held at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in January 2027.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said:“Bringing UAE Jewels to Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to expanding the exhibition's reach and strengthening its presence across the UAE, enabling us to connect with new audiences and those interested in the jewellery sector. Hosting the exhibition in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will also provide participants with broader opportunities to showcase their brands and products, and engage directly with visitors and jewellery enthusiasts. We value our collaboration with ADNEC Group in organising the next two editions of the exhibition, and look forward to this step further enhancing its competitiveness and extending its reach to an even wider audience.”

For his part, His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“This agreement reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between ADNEC Group and Expo Centre Sharjah, and the shared commitment of both parties to collaborate in developing specialised exhibitions and expanding their reach across key sectors. We are pleased to host UAE Jewels at both ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, further enriching the events calendar across our venues and providing a specialised platform catering to a broad spectrum of visitors and industry professionals throughout the year. This initiative is part of our strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for creativity and development across various sectors, and as the region's leading capital for business tourism.”

The exhibition will occupy a total area of 11,878 square metres, providing ample space to showcase a diverse range of jewellery, gold ornaments, precious gemstones and innovative designs. It will also enable participating companies and brands to present their products and engage directly with interested visitors and buyers.

Hosting the exhibition in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will further expand opportunities for interaction between exhibitors and audiences, while providing participating companies with a broader platform to showcase their products and strengthen brand awareness. These specialised events also offer valuable opportunities to exchange expertise and explore potential partnerships across the jewellery, precious gemstones and watch sectors.

The Abu Dhabi edition is scheduled to take place over five days in November 2027, while the Al Ain edition will be held at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 27 to 31 January 2027. The latter is expected to attract record numbers of exhibitors and visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

This expansion further strengthens UAE Jewels as a platform bringing together jewellery designers, manufacturers, and traders in gold, jewellery and precious gemstones, providing them with opportunities to showcase their products and creative designs to a diverse audience, build professional relationships and explore new business opportunities. The partnership between Expo Centre Sharjah and ADNEC Group also reflects the complementary expertise of the UAE's leading exhibition organisers, supporting the diversity of specialised events and extending their reach across the country.