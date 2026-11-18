Amid controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations about his personal life, an Indian-origin employee has shared a deeply personal account of how the technology leader stood by her family during one of their most difficult periods.

Vartika Singh, who has worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years and currently heads strategic AI, took to X to recall how Huang helped her family when her sister Shilpi was battling brain cancer. Her emotional post has attracted attention for offering a different perspective on the former chief's leadership and personal conduct.

Singh revealed that her sister's condition deteriorated during a visit to California, leaving the family facing difficult medical decisions, mounting hospital expenses and the possibility of losing her far away from home.

"My sister has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home," she wrote.

She said Huang made time for her family despite his demanding responsibilities and helped them navigate the crisis.

"Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life," Singh added.

Check the post here:

Several people encouraged me to share a post I made on LinkedIn, here on X

I wrote this from the heart, about someone I had the privilege of working closely with for years.

No agenda. Just a side of Jensen I hope doesn't get lost in the noise.

As the days pass, my heart grows heavier.

I have worked at NVIDIA for nearly eight years. I have never worked for anyone quite like @JensenHuang, and I doubt I ever will.

Much has been written about his extraordinary vision and the company he built. But there is another side to Jensen that I have had the privilege of witnessing. And I am only speaking to what I have personally witnessed.

I have watched him stand behind researchers, founders, and startups when few others would. Companies struggling to survive, ideas that seemed too early, people whose ambitions exceeded their resources. He saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend. And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him.

His capacity for long-term thinking is extraordinary. Sometimes it took me years to appreciate the implications of something he had recognized almost immediately. Few could match his ability to connect technology, markets, and people.

My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere.

But what I will remember most is his humanity.

My sister, has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home.

Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister.

The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life.

When he told me,“I am proud of you. Treasure this time together,” I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me.

What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him.

Organizations evolve, leadership changes, and new chapters begin. But the influence of someone who has shaped so many people, ideas, and possibilities endures far beyond any role or title.

Jensen built far more than NVIDIA. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision.

I do not know what comes next. I only know how grateful I am to have worked with him, learned from him, and experienced his kindness when my family needed it most.

Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity.

- Vartika Singh (@vartuattheghat) November 14, 2026

She also recalled a particular moment with Huang that left a lasting impression. When he told her, "I am proud of you. Treasure this time together," Singh said she understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught her.

In her post, Singh praised Huang's vision, commitment to employees and willingness to support researchers, entrepreneurs and startups. She also credited his guidance and support for helping her navigate difficult organisational transitions at Nvidia.

Singh's account comes amid allegations of extramarital relationships involving Huang, which have drawn considerable attention following his reported departure as Nvidia CEO. The controversy has also prompted discussions about his leadership and legacy.

She concluded by expressing gratitude for having worked with him, writing: "Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity."

Singh's post has also drawn attention to the contrast between the allegations surrounding Huang and the positive experiences shared by some of his employees.