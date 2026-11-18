

OPEC said that it held an online meeting on Monday to discuss and review the ​maximum sustainable oil production capacity and the wider OPEC+ producer group.

ExxonMobil began production at its Uaru facility on Monday, raising Guyana's installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day. Reports indicated that Chevron is nearing a deal for Beacon Offshore, worth $5 billion.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East, a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and updates from major oil producers ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) are among the key developments related to energy markets this week.

Oil tankers continue to face dangers in the Strait of Hormuz even as the U.S. hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday.

OPEC said on its X page that it held an online meeting on Monday to discuss and review the ​maximum sustainable oil production capacity (MSC) and the wider OPEC+ producer group.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil began production at its Uaru facility on Monday, and reports indicated that Chevron is nearing a deal for Beacon Offshore, worth $5 billion.

Oil Prices Fall Despite Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Rising tensions in the Middle East have had little impact on oil prices, keeping it below $100 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were trading at $91.53 a barrel, down about 1.73%, while WTI crude futures traded 2.53% lower at $83.83 per barrel.

The U.S. hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, a military official said, claiming that it was in response to the Middle Eastern country's aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets.

Iran hiked its threats against U.S. forces and commercial shipping as a third American aircraft carrier arrived in the Gulf. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy cautioned shipping companies against using the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was fully closed and a“minefield of fire,” even as Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akrami-Nia, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, said the critical waterways would not reopen until“the enemy accepts Iran's conditions.”

Phillip Streible, Chief Market Strategist at futures and commodities brokerage Blue Line Futures, noted in a post on X that oil prices were falling despite rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran as supply pressures ease.

“Oil is falling even with tankers getting hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent is near $92 after dropping more than 3% Monday. WTI is near $85. Why: supply is back. Flows through Hormuz jumped 78% last quarter, Saudi output surged in October, and forecasters now see a surplus of about 2 million barrels a day. Vance also said the U.S. won't stay in Iran forever,” he said.

“The tell: Brent's front spread narrowed to $2.43 from over $3 a month ago. The near-term squeeze is easing. Diesel just fell below $6 for the first time since September. That matters for inflation, and inflation is what's driving the Fed. Next level for WTI is $80, where options traders loaded up on put spreads last week $USO,” he added.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2% at the time of writing, while the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) fell 1.49%.

OPEC Officials Discuss Oil Production Capacity Review

OPEC officials met via video conferencing on Monday for a review of oil production capacity, a key part of deciding the organization's ⁠production quotas for 2027 and beyond.

HE Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, chaired the meeting and said,“This exercise represents a historic milestone for the OPEC+ framework. For the first time, the maximum sustainable production capacities of OPEC Member Countries and their non-OPEC partners participating in the Declaration of Cooperation have been assessed and established through an independent and objective process, with DeGolyer and MacNaughton and Shri Chandra Energy & Data Processing playing a key role in carrying out this unprecedented assessment.”

“This achievement marks an important step towards greater transparency, consistency and confidence in the production reference framework of the participating countries going forward”, Al Ghais added.

ExxonMobil Kickstarts Production At Uaru, Raising Guyana's Installed Capacity

On Monday, ExxonMobil Guyana announced the startup of production at Uaru, the fifth development in Guyana's offshore Stabroek block, raising the country's installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day.

“The startup of Errea Wittu is another major milestone for Guyana and ExxonMobil,” ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann said.

“In just over a decade, Guyana has become one of the world's fastest-growing and most important new sources of energy supply. Reaching 1.1 million barrels per day of installed capacity reflects the strength of this world-class resource, the success of our collaboration with the government and our co-venturers, and the contributions of thousands of Guyanese helping to build the country's energy future,” he added.

The Errea Wittu FPSO is expected to achieve its initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027. The FPSO has a storage capacity of two million barrels.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek block and holds a 45% interest, with Hess Guyana Exploration Limited holding 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holding 25%.

XOM stock was down 0.53% overnight at the time of writing.

Chevron Reportedly Closes In On Beacon Offshore Deal

As per The Fly, Chevron is closing in on a deal to buy a majority stake in Beacon Offshore Energy, a Blackstone-backed (BX) offshore oil producer that controls 70 deepwater leases across about 400,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Financial Times. The deal could value the business at about $5 billion, the report noted.

CVX stock was down 1.40% at the time of writing.

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