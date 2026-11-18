Red Carpet, Beauty & Holiday Magic: Elle Marie Spa Marks 11 Years Of Excellence At Del Amo Fashion Center
Elle Marie Spa will celebrate its 11th anniversary with SPA LA LA Holiday Soirée on Saturday, December 12, from
1–5 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center, a Simon Mall. The gathering will bring beauty and wellness professionals, influencers, VIP guests and the South Bay
community together for a festive afternoon of connection and self-care.
ABOUT ELLE MARIE SPA
Located at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Elle Marie Spa provides facials,
esthetician-led skincare treatments, beauty, spa and massage services
centered on personalized self-care and accessible luxury. The anniversary
honors founder Elle Marie, an esthetician, and 11 years of serving the
community.
Learn more:
Instagram: @ellemariespa
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Red carpet experience; expert panel discussions; VIP guests and influencers; complimentary hors d'oeuvres and
drinks; live DJ; giveaways; and an exclusive beauty brand launch announcement.
ANNIVERSARY OFFERS & VIP GIFTS
Special event offers on spa packages and memberships will be available. Guests purchasing a qualifying spa package
or membership will receive a VIP gift bag featuring products from participating local and international brands, while
supplies last. Gift bags are not included with general attendance.
MEDIA & BRAND PARTICIPATION
Media outlets, beauty and wellness brands, fashion and jewelry companies, technology businesses and community
partners are invited to inquire about interviews, event coverage, sponsorships, product contributions and
collaborations.
EVENT DETAILS
Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 1:00–5:00 p.m.
Elle Marie Spa | Del Amo Fashion Center - A Simon Mall
21880 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 305, Torrance, CA 90503
Attire: Holiday Chic | All guests must RSVP:
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