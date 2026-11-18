MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Guests will enjoy a Red Carpet experience, expert panel discussions, VIP guests and influencers, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks, live DJ, giveaways, and an exclusive beauty brand launch announcement.

Elle Marie Spa will celebrate its 11th anniversary with SPA LA LA Holiday Soirée on Saturday, December 12, from

1–5 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center, a Simon Mall. The gathering will bring beauty and wellness professionals, influencers, VIP guests and the South Bay

community together for a festive afternoon of connection and self-care.



ABOUT ELLE MARIE SPA

Located at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Elle Marie Spa provides facials,

esthetician-led skincare treatments, beauty, spa and massage services

centered on personalized self-care and accessible luxury. The anniversary

honors founder Elle Marie, an esthetician, and 11 years of serving the

community.

Learn more:

Instagram: @ellemariespa

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Red carpet experience; expert panel discussions; VIP guests and influencers; complimentary hors d'oeuvres and

drinks; live DJ; giveaways; and an exclusive beauty brand launch announcement.



ANNIVERSARY OFFERS & VIP GIFTS

Special event offers on spa packages and memberships will be available. Guests purchasing a qualifying spa package

or membership will receive a VIP gift bag featuring products from participating local and international brands, while

supplies last. Gift bags are not included with general attendance.



MEDIA & BRAND PARTICIPATION

Media outlets, beauty and wellness brands, fashion and jewelry companies, technology businesses and community

partners are invited to inquire about interviews, event coverage, sponsorships, product contributions and

collaborations.



EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 1:00–5:00 p.m.

Elle Marie Spa | Del Amo Fashion Center - A Simon Mall

21880 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 305, Torrance, CA 90503

Attire: Holiday Chic | All guests must RSVP: