Iran Claims Drone Strikes Target US Military Assets at Kuwait Air Base
(MENAFN) Iran's army said Wednesday that its forces had launched drone and missile operations targeting US military installations and equipment at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to reports in local media.
"Early this morning, Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," it said.
The Iranian military statement came after Kuwait's armed forces announced earlier Wednesday that the country's air defense systems were responding to what they described as “hostile” drones detected in the area.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said the military was actively engaging the incoming aerial threats, adding that any explosions residents might hear would likely result from air defense systems intercepting the drones.
The announcement highlighted heightened military activity around Kuwait amid reported drone threats targeting facilities associated with US forces in the region. However, the available statements did not provide further details about the extent of the damage, the number of drones involved or whether the reported strikes caused any casualties.
"Early this morning, Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," it said.
The Iranian military statement came after Kuwait's armed forces announced earlier Wednesday that the country's air defense systems were responding to what they described as “hostile” drones detected in the area.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said the military was actively engaging the incoming aerial threats, adding that any explosions residents might hear would likely result from air defense systems intercepting the drones.
The announcement highlighted heightened military activity around Kuwait amid reported drone threats targeting facilities associated with US forces in the region. However, the available statements did not provide further details about the extent of the damage, the number of drones involved or whether the reported strikes caused any casualties.
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