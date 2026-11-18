Greek Intelligence Uncovers Suspected Iran-Linked Assassination Plot
(MENAFN) Greek intelligence agencies have reportedly uncovered a suspected assassination operation targeting an unidentified person in Greece, leading to the arrest of five North Macedonian nationals accused of preparing an attack allegedly connected to Iranian intelligence services.
The arrests followed a lengthy investigation involving intelligence agencies from Greece, North Macedonia and several Western countries, which reportedly exposed a group of five North Macedonian citizens suspected of organizing the planned operation, according to media reports.
The suspects are accused of preparing a terrorist attack on behalf of an Iranian national believed to have connections with Iran's intelligence apparatus.
Authorities arrested all five individuals during a coordinated operation. Four were taken into custody in North Macedonia, while the remaining suspect was apprehended in Greece before being transferred back to North Macedonia on Nov. 12.
Although investigators have not disclosed the identity of the individual allegedly targeted, all five detainees reportedly acknowledged having worked with Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh.
The reports further indicated that North Macedonia's National Security Agency had identified connections between Mavaneh and individuals associated with Iran's security and intelligence institutions.
Investigative efforts reportedly began in late February or early March and continued for several months before the coordinated arrests were carried out.
The arrests followed a lengthy investigation involving intelligence agencies from Greece, North Macedonia and several Western countries, which reportedly exposed a group of five North Macedonian citizens suspected of organizing the planned operation, according to media reports.
The suspects are accused of preparing a terrorist attack on behalf of an Iranian national believed to have connections with Iran's intelligence apparatus.
Authorities arrested all five individuals during a coordinated operation. Four were taken into custody in North Macedonia, while the remaining suspect was apprehended in Greece before being transferred back to North Macedonia on Nov. 12.
Although investigators have not disclosed the identity of the individual allegedly targeted, all five detainees reportedly acknowledged having worked with Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh.
The reports further indicated that North Macedonia's National Security Agency had identified connections between Mavaneh and individuals associated with Iran's security and intelligence institutions.
Investigative efforts reportedly began in late February or early March and continued for several months before the coordinated arrests were carried out.
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