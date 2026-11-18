EU Focuses on Delivering Existing Climate Goals at COP31
(MENAFN) The European Union is concentrating on fulfilling its previously established climate obligations rather than introducing additional commitments, Irish Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien said during the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
Speaking on the sidelines of the international climate conference, O’Brien expressed support for the early publication of the draft cover decision, describing its timely release as a constructive development for the negotiation process.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing," he said.
Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the preliminary document contained several proposals that the EU could not support, although he refrained from providing specific details about the bloc's objections or negotiating strategy.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
O’Brien reiterated that the EU's main objective was to translate its existing climate promises under the Paris Agreement into concrete action, rather than take on further obligations.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said, adding that negotiations were continuing.
Addressing Ireland's domestic environmental commitments, the minister conceded that the country was expected to miss its climate targets for 2030, while emphasizing that efforts to achieve progress remained underway.
Speaking on the sidelines of the international climate conference, O’Brien expressed support for the early publication of the draft cover decision, describing its timely release as a constructive development for the negotiation process.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing," he said.
Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the preliminary document contained several proposals that the EU could not support, although he refrained from providing specific details about the bloc's objections or negotiating strategy.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
O’Brien reiterated that the EU's main objective was to translate its existing climate promises under the Paris Agreement into concrete action, rather than take on further obligations.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said, adding that negotiations were continuing.
Addressing Ireland's domestic environmental commitments, the minister conceded that the country was expected to miss its climate targets for 2030, while emphasizing that efforts to achieve progress remained underway.
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