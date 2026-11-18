UN Warns of Rights Risks in Five European Countries' Rwanda Proposal
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed concerns about potential human rights violations linked to plans by five European countries to establish a deportation and return center in Rwanda, a UN spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Speaking during a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Marta Hurtado explained that the UN human rights office had not yet received the official proposal but was already concerned about the possible consequences of transferring individuals to Rwanda.
"While we are not privy to the text of the proposal itself, the High Commissioner (Volker Turk) is concerned about the human rights risks raised by this proposed transfer of people from five European countries to Rwanda, where they have no genuine connection, and which has its own set of human rights challenges," Hurtado said.
The spokesperson was also questioned about whether the UN office would be able to oversee compliance with human rights protections under the proposed arrangement and what accountability measures might be necessary.
In response, Hurtado indicated that further clarification would be provided in the coming days.
"We will be issuing our more detailed response shortly," she said.
The UN's comments followed an announcement made a day earlier by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, which revealed that they were examining the possibility of establishing a joint return center in cooperation with Rwanda.
The five governments are seeking to finalize an arrangement that would allow the initiative to move forward, with the first transfers targeted for 2027.
Speaking during a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Marta Hurtado explained that the UN human rights office had not yet received the official proposal but was already concerned about the possible consequences of transferring individuals to Rwanda.
"While we are not privy to the text of the proposal itself, the High Commissioner (Volker Turk) is concerned about the human rights risks raised by this proposed transfer of people from five European countries to Rwanda, where they have no genuine connection, and which has its own set of human rights challenges," Hurtado said.
The spokesperson was also questioned about whether the UN office would be able to oversee compliance with human rights protections under the proposed arrangement and what accountability measures might be necessary.
In response, Hurtado indicated that further clarification would be provided in the coming days.
"We will be issuing our more detailed response shortly," she said.
The UN's comments followed an announcement made a day earlier by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, which revealed that they were examining the possibility of establishing a joint return center in cooperation with Rwanda.
The five governments are seeking to finalize an arrangement that would allow the initiative to move forward, with the first transfers targeted for 2027.
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