Europe Records Most Severe Wildfire Season in 2025, EU Report Finds
(MENAFN) Europe endured its most severe wildfire season on record in 2025, as blazes destroyed more than 1.07 million hectares across the European Union, according to a report released Tuesday by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC).
The total area affected reached 1,079,538 hectares, exceeding twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), operated by the JRC, showed.
The report noted that roughly half of the EU's total burned area was recorded during the first three weeks of August.
Wildfires across the western Mediterranean represented 52% of the EU's affected land, with Spain and Portugal together accounting for 63% of the overall figure.
Across 46 countries and territories monitored by EFFIS in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, a total of 23,180 wildfires burned 2,242,195 hectares. This marked a 20% increase compared with 2024 and was almost two and a half times the area recorded in 2023.
National figures covering 35 countries and territories indicated that Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece experienced fewer fires than their usual levels, but the blazes spread across larger areas.
Meanwhile, nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, reported both a higher number of fires and larger burned areas than their respective 10-year averages.
Around half of the countries and territories that submitted national statistics recorded below-average wildfire activity. Estonia, in particular, experienced its lowest level of fire activity since records began in 2000.
The report also highlighted early signs of elevated fire risks. The UK recorded 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands reached its highest fire danger rating on April 5. Sweden also experienced high fire danger conditions as early as April 3.
The total area affected reached 1,079,538 hectares, exceeding twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), operated by the JRC, showed.
The report noted that roughly half of the EU's total burned area was recorded during the first three weeks of August.
Wildfires across the western Mediterranean represented 52% of the EU's affected land, with Spain and Portugal together accounting for 63% of the overall figure.
Across 46 countries and territories monitored by EFFIS in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, a total of 23,180 wildfires burned 2,242,195 hectares. This marked a 20% increase compared with 2024 and was almost two and a half times the area recorded in 2023.
National figures covering 35 countries and territories indicated that Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece experienced fewer fires than their usual levels, but the blazes spread across larger areas.
Meanwhile, nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, reported both a higher number of fires and larger burned areas than their respective 10-year averages.
Around half of the countries and territories that submitted national statistics recorded below-average wildfire activity. Estonia, in particular, experienced its lowest level of fire activity since records began in 2000.
The report also highlighted early signs of elevated fire risks. The UK recorded 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands reached its highest fire danger rating on April 5. Sweden also experienced high fire danger conditions as early as April 3.
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