Belgium Plans to Restrict Reception Access for Certain Asylum Seekers
(MENAFN) Belgium's federal government has endorsed draft legislation that would enable authorities to refuse accommodation in reception facilities to asylum seekers whose applications are considered the responsibility of another European Union member state.
The proposal received approval from federal ministers over the weekend as part of Belgium's efforts to bring its national legislation into line with the EU's updated Reception Conditions Directive, according to reports.
The planned restrictions would apply to individuals who had already requested international protection in another EU country before submitting a separate asylum application in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
Van Bossuyt also pointed out that approximately 38% of international protection applications submitted in Belgium are covered by the EU's Dublin framework, which establishes which member state must examine an asylum request.
Under the existing procedures, once Belgian authorities determine that another EU country is responsible for handling an applicant's case, arrangements are made to transfer the individual to that country. These transfers are coordinated through designated return facilities, including a center located in Zaventem, according to reports.
However, the proposed approach comes amid broader discussions about asylum seekers' reasons for moving between European countries. Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, explained that many applicants relocate to join relatives or reunite with communities where they already have social connections.
The proposal received approval from federal ministers over the weekend as part of Belgium's efforts to bring its national legislation into line with the EU's updated Reception Conditions Directive, according to reports.
The planned restrictions would apply to individuals who had already requested international protection in another EU country before submitting a separate asylum application in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
Van Bossuyt also pointed out that approximately 38% of international protection applications submitted in Belgium are covered by the EU's Dublin framework, which establishes which member state must examine an asylum request.
Under the existing procedures, once Belgian authorities determine that another EU country is responsible for handling an applicant's case, arrangements are made to transfer the individual to that country. These transfers are coordinated through designated return facilities, including a center located in Zaventem, according to reports.
However, the proposed approach comes amid broader discussions about asylum seekers' reasons for moving between European countries. Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, explained that many applicants relocate to join relatives or reunite with communities where they already have social connections.
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