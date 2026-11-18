South Korea Seeks China's Support to Ease Korean Peninsula Tensions
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday stressed that lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are essential to advancing relations with China, as diplomatic and communication channels between North and South Korea remain suspended.
“Most of all, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should be ensured in order for the strategic partnership between South Korea and China to mature further," Lee told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Shenzhen, southeastern China.
Lee described stability on the peninsula as serving the "shared interests of the two countries" and called for closer cooperation between Seoul and Beijing to establish an era of "peaceful coexistence," according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.
His remarks come amid the continued breakdown of relations between the two Koreas, which have had no civilian or military communication channels operating for several years.
Meanwhile, China maintains close relations with North Korea, including through regular high-level diplomatic engagements.
Lee is visiting Shenzhen to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which concludes Thursday.
During his talks with Xi, the South Korean president also called for further improvements in bilateral relations, highlighting a nearly 50% increase in trade between the two countries.
"I hope that South Korea-China ties will move beyond full recovery to become a more mature strategic partnership," Lee said.
The meeting marked Lee's third encounter with Xi since taking office last year, with relations between Seoul and Beijing having advanced during that period.
South Korea's appeal for cooperation on peninsula peace followed remarks from Washington indicating that US President Donald Trump was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday before holding an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his first presidential term, Trump held three meetings with Kim, marking an unusual period of direct engagement between Washington and Pyongyang.
It remains unclear whether Kim will travel to Shenzhen. No official confirmation has emerged regarding a possible visit, despite speculation surrounding the North Korean leader's potential trip, which would be historic if it takes place.
“Most of all, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should be ensured in order for the strategic partnership between South Korea and China to mature further," Lee told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Shenzhen, southeastern China.
Lee described stability on the peninsula as serving the "shared interests of the two countries" and called for closer cooperation between Seoul and Beijing to establish an era of "peaceful coexistence," according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.
His remarks come amid the continued breakdown of relations between the two Koreas, which have had no civilian or military communication channels operating for several years.
Meanwhile, China maintains close relations with North Korea, including through regular high-level diplomatic engagements.
Lee is visiting Shenzhen to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which concludes Thursday.
During his talks with Xi, the South Korean president also called for further improvements in bilateral relations, highlighting a nearly 50% increase in trade between the two countries.
"I hope that South Korea-China ties will move beyond full recovery to become a more mature strategic partnership," Lee said.
The meeting marked Lee's third encounter with Xi since taking office last year, with relations between Seoul and Beijing having advanced during that period.
South Korea's appeal for cooperation on peninsula peace followed remarks from Washington indicating that US President Donald Trump was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday before holding an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his first presidential term, Trump held three meetings with Kim, marking an unusual period of direct engagement between Washington and Pyongyang.
It remains unclear whether Kim will travel to Shenzhen. No official confirmation has emerged regarding a possible visit, despite speculation surrounding the North Korean leader's potential trip, which would be historic if it takes place.
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