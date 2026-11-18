Waymo Suspends Driverless Taxi Services on US Freeways Over Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) Waymo has temporarily halted driverless taxi operations on freeways across all its US markets following safety concerns raised by California regulators over multiple incidents involving its autonomous vehicles.
The company, which is owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company, confirmed the wider suspension in a statement, saying it was assessing the performance of its self-driving cars on freeway routes.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles had directed Waymo to suspend freeway operations in the state on Nov. 11 after three driverless vehicles entered an active construction area near San Francisco.
Another incident involved a Waymo vehicle attempting to pass police cars that had temporarily blocked traffic on a freeway.
The regulator warned that the recurring incidents represented an immediate public safety risk, adding that the restrictions would remain in place until the company showed it had resolved the issues.
Waymo said the recent events involving construction zones did not result in any collisions or injuries.
The company confirmed that its robotaxi service, which enables customers to arrange journeys through a mobile application, would continue running on urban roads despite the suspension of freeway trips.
Waymo currently provides autonomous taxi services in several American cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The company has not given a timeline for restoring freeway operations.
The company, which is owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company, confirmed the wider suspension in a statement, saying it was assessing the performance of its self-driving cars on freeway routes.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles had directed Waymo to suspend freeway operations in the state on Nov. 11 after three driverless vehicles entered an active construction area near San Francisco.
Another incident involved a Waymo vehicle attempting to pass police cars that had temporarily blocked traffic on a freeway.
The regulator warned that the recurring incidents represented an immediate public safety risk, adding that the restrictions would remain in place until the company showed it had resolved the issues.
Waymo said the recent events involving construction zones did not result in any collisions or injuries.
The company confirmed that its robotaxi service, which enables customers to arrange journeys through a mobile application, would continue running on urban roads despite the suspension of freeway trips.
Waymo currently provides autonomous taxi services in several American cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The company has not given a timeline for restoring freeway operations.
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