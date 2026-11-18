Kosovo Court Jails Former President Thaci for Obstructing Justice
(MENAFN) Kosovo's former President Hashim Thaci received a 17-month prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of interfering with judicial proceedings, revealing protected information and disregarding court instructions during his ongoing war crimes case.
According to a statement issued by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a judge determined that Thaci disclosed sensitive details concerning prosecution witnesses to individuals who visited him while he was being held in detention in 2023.
The court also established that he relied on visitors to communicate directions to witnesses regarding their testimony in a separate case in which he faces allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
One of those involved was Fadil Fazliu, a former Kosovo Liberation Army member, who conveyed Thaci's instructions to a witness. He reportedly advised the individual to deny having received any communications from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.
Fazliu and Bashkim Smakaj, another visitor who participated in the violations, were each handed 12-month prison terms for attempting to obstruct the work of court officials and assisting Thaci in breaching judicial orders.
Both individuals were subsequently freed after the time they had already spent in detention was deducted from their sentences.
Meanwhile, former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended prison sentence after contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court directive.
In a separate ruling, Isni Kilaj, who previously served as mayor of Malisheva and was also a Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was cleared of every charge brought against him in the case concerning obstruction of justice.
According to a statement issued by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a judge determined that Thaci disclosed sensitive details concerning prosecution witnesses to individuals who visited him while he was being held in detention in 2023.
The court also established that he relied on visitors to communicate directions to witnesses regarding their testimony in a separate case in which he faces allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
One of those involved was Fadil Fazliu, a former Kosovo Liberation Army member, who conveyed Thaci's instructions to a witness. He reportedly advised the individual to deny having received any communications from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.
Fazliu and Bashkim Smakaj, another visitor who participated in the violations, were each handed 12-month prison terms for attempting to obstruct the work of court officials and assisting Thaci in breaching judicial orders.
Both individuals were subsequently freed after the time they had already spent in detention was deducted from their sentences.
Meanwhile, former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended prison sentence after contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court directive.
In a separate ruling, Isni Kilaj, who previously served as mayor of Malisheva and was also a Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was cleared of every charge brought against him in the case concerning obstruction of justice.
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