Cambridge Dictionary Selects ‘Human’ as 2026 Word of the Year
(MENAFN) The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “human” as its word of the year for 2026, announcing the selection on Wednesday as a reflection of growing public debate over what distinguishes people from increasingly advanced machines.
The dictionary describes the term as possessing the characteristics, imperfections and emotions associated with people, rather than gods, animals or machines.
Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the dictionary’s publisher, said the distinction between humans and machines has gained renewed importance. Writers, actors and musicians have increasingly challenged the use of artificial intelligence to reproduce their work, while expressions such as “human-made” have become more common to emphasize that something was created by a person.
Lexicographer Colin McIntosh said worries about allowing AI to take over aspects of human thinking had encouraged people to reassess how much they rely on the technology.
Rachel Adams, a University of Cambridge specialist in AI governance and human rights, noted that artificial intelligence is bringing long-standing questions about human identity back into focus.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said.
The latest selection comes after the dictionary named “parasocial” its 2025 word of the year. The term refers to one-sided connections that individuals form with celebrities, internet personalities or AI chatbots.
The dictionary describes the term as possessing the characteristics, imperfections and emotions associated with people, rather than gods, animals or machines.
Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the dictionary’s publisher, said the distinction between humans and machines has gained renewed importance. Writers, actors and musicians have increasingly challenged the use of artificial intelligence to reproduce their work, while expressions such as “human-made” have become more common to emphasize that something was created by a person.
Lexicographer Colin McIntosh said worries about allowing AI to take over aspects of human thinking had encouraged people to reassess how much they rely on the technology.
Rachel Adams, a University of Cambridge specialist in AI governance and human rights, noted that artificial intelligence is bringing long-standing questions about human identity back into focus.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said.
The latest selection comes after the dictionary named “parasocial” its 2025 word of the year. The term refers to one-sided connections that individuals form with celebrities, internet personalities or AI chatbots.
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