ADNOC Vessel Attacked in Hormuz, Crew Member Missing
(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) reported Wednesday that one of its vessels came under attack while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, leaving one crew member unaccounted for.
In a statement reported by the Emirati state news agency, the company confirmed that search and rescue operations were underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to locate the missing crew member.
The remaining crew members were evacuated safely, although 11 suffered injuries. ADNOC L&S said those requiring medical treatment were receiving the necessary care.
The company said its immediate focus was “supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident.”
It also emphasized the importance of “protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”
The attack adds to a series of reported incidents targeting commercial shipping in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military installations across Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but efforts to implement the agreement stalled over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have erupted intermittently since July, as diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to an end have continued.
In a statement reported by the Emirati state news agency, the company confirmed that search and rescue operations were underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to locate the missing crew member.
The remaining crew members were evacuated safely, although 11 suffered injuries. ADNOC L&S said those requiring medical treatment were receiving the necessary care.
The company said its immediate focus was “supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident.”
It also emphasized the importance of “protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”
The attack adds to a series of reported incidents targeting commercial shipping in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military installations across Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but efforts to implement the agreement stalled over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have erupted intermittently since July, as diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to an end have continued.
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