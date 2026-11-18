UK Inflation Reaches Highest Level in One Year
(MENAFN) Annual consumer price inflation in the UK increased to 3.6% in October, compared with 3.5% in September, matching market forecasts and marking its highest reading since October 2025.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) recorded a monthly increase of 0.5%, compared with a 0.4% rise in October 2025, according to official figures released Wednesday.
Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8% year-on-year. Goods inflation accelerated from 3.2% to 3.5%, reaching its highest level since September 2023, while services inflation held steady at 3.7%.
Transport costs, particularly motor fuels, were the biggest contributors to the annual inflation increase. Prices across the transport category rose 7.5% from a year earlier, compared with 6.6% in September.
Petrol prices increased by 5.2 pence per liter between September and October, bringing the average cost to 174.7 pence ($2.30) per liter, the highest since August 2022. Diesel prices climbed by 7 pence to 199.5 pence ($2.63) per liter, setting a record in official data going back to January 1996.
Motor fuel prices overall surged 33.2% annually, representing their steepest year-on-year increase since July 2022.
Inflation in alcohol and tobacco also picked up, reaching 4.5% compared with 2.5% in September. The increase was attributed to higher tobacco prices and may have been partly linked to a rise in tobacco duties that came into force on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%. Restaurant and hotel prices provided the largest downward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate.
The broader Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose 3.7% over the 12 months to October, compared with 3.6% in September. Its core measure remained unchanged at 3.1%.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) recorded a monthly increase of 0.5%, compared with a 0.4% rise in October 2025, according to official figures released Wednesday.
Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8% year-on-year. Goods inflation accelerated from 3.2% to 3.5%, reaching its highest level since September 2023, while services inflation held steady at 3.7%.
Transport costs, particularly motor fuels, were the biggest contributors to the annual inflation increase. Prices across the transport category rose 7.5% from a year earlier, compared with 6.6% in September.
Petrol prices increased by 5.2 pence per liter between September and October, bringing the average cost to 174.7 pence ($2.30) per liter, the highest since August 2022. Diesel prices climbed by 7 pence to 199.5 pence ($2.63) per liter, setting a record in official data going back to January 1996.
Motor fuel prices overall surged 33.2% annually, representing their steepest year-on-year increase since July 2022.
Inflation in alcohol and tobacco also picked up, reaching 4.5% compared with 2.5% in September. The increase was attributed to higher tobacco prices and may have been partly linked to a rise in tobacco duties that came into force on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%. Restaurant and hotel prices provided the largest downward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate.
The broader Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose 3.7% over the 12 months to October, compared with 3.6% in September. Its core measure remained unchanged at 3.1%.
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