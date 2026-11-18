MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kurultai has adopted a law ratifying the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Kurultai's press service reports.

The law was approved in two readings.

The agreement aims to promote sustainable and inclusive development of the digital economy, expand trade and economic cooperation among OTS member states, and improve access to digital platforms and services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Signed in Bishkek on November 6, 2024, the agreement covers electronic commerce, digital document management, electronic payments, logistics, consumer protection, personal data protection, financial technology (FinTech), cybersecurity, competition policy, and support for SMEs.

Its ratification is expected to facilitate the promotion of Kazakh products on digital markets in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, simplify trade procedures, and reduce barriers to cross-border e-commerce. Implementation is also expected to create additional opportunities for developing digital services, reducing administrative barriers for businesses, and strengthening regional digital cooperation.

The initiative to develop a multilateral agreement on digital trade within the OTS dates back to 2021. At the 12th meeting of the OTS Working Group on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku on September 9, 2021, member states supported the initiative in principle, recognizing the importance of e-commerce in strengthening economic ties among Turkic countries.

The need to create favorable conditions for expanding trade among OTS member and observer states through new instruments, including the digital economy and e-commerce, was subsequently emphasized in the declarations of the organization's summits in Istanbul in 2021, Samarkand in 2022, and Astana in 2023.

The DEPA was eventually signed in November 2024 during the 11th OTS Summit in Bishkek.