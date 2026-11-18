MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Pakistan have concluded three bilateral documents covering political cooperation and tourism following the sixth meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Islamabad, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The package includes the protocol of the sixth meeting of the Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission and a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2026-2030.

The third document is a memorandum of understanding between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Culture and Pakistan's Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on cooperation in tourism.

The agreements are aimed at further developing bilateral cooperation and providing a framework for continued engagement between the two countries in the areas covered by the documents.

Notably, trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan covers agricultural products, textiles, raw materials, pharmaceuticals and chemical products. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's main exports to Turkmenistan include jute fabrics and bags, fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals and pyrotechnic products. Turkmenistan's exports to Pakistan include raw cotton, cotton yarn, cotton fabrics, cotton waste, hides and skins, as well as chemical materials and products.

Efforts to expand bilateral trade have also focused on improving the legal and institutional framework for cross-border commerce. Pakistan and Turkmenistan have been working on a Transit Trade Agreement intended to facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen regional trade links. Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce reported that a revised draft agreement had been shared with the Turkmen side, while its finalization remained under discussion.

Business engagement has also been developing through contacts between chambers of commerce. In April 2026, representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with Turkmenistan's Embassy in Islamabad to explore opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries' business communities, including in textiles, petroleum products and agricultural goods.