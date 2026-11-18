MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The international innovation cluster Astana Hub and the Astana regional branch of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund have signed a memorandum of cooperation to support entrepreneurship, startups, and innovative and creative projects, Astana Hub reports.

The agreement was signed by Tanat Uskembayev, Managing Director of Astana Hub, and Svetlana Nazaryuk, Director of the Damu Fund's regional branch in Astana.

The partnership is aimed at raising entrepreneurs' awareness of available government business support instruments, developing joint educational initiatives, sharing expertise in innovation and financing, and strengthening the capital's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Having a good product and a strong team is not enough. A startup needs to understand what kind of support it can receive at each stage and where to find resources for growth. The Damu Fund has considerable experience in this area, and we want our teams to benefit from it by receiving consultations, taking part in training, and learning about available government support measures," Uskembayev said.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be informing entrepreneurs and participants in Astana Hub programs about preferential financing, subsidies, and guarantee mechanisms. Joint consultations, seminars, and workshops will help participants understand the requirements of existing support programs and assess how they can be applied to their projects.

"Entrepreneurs need clear and timely information about government support measures and the conditions for accessing them. Our partnership with Astana Hub will allow us to establish closer dialogue with technology teams, better understand their needs, and introduce them to the Fund's existing support instruments. We plan to focus particularly on consultations and strengthening entrepreneurial skills," Nazaryuk said.

The memorandum also provides for cooperation through conferences, forums, industry seminars, and business-to-business (B2B) meetings. These events are expected to facilitate knowledge-sharing and strengthen business ties among entrepreneurs, startups, and business support institutions.

The partnership is intended to create an environment in which technology teams and small and medium-sized businesses can develop their entrepreneurial skills, access expert advice, and find opportunities to implement innovative projects.