MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder David Taqvi has been in vehicle accessories since 1989. His son Dominic started in the family warehouse at 14 and is now a director. From Retford, they now supply roof bars, styling and accessories for vans, pickups, cars and SUVs across the UK.

Retford, Nottinghamshire, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DST Automotive, the Retford vehicle accessories company incorporated in March 2016, is marking ten years in business. The family behind it, whose earlier company supplied parts directly to General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Suzuki, now puts that experience in front of everyday UK drivers. DST is run by founder David Taqvi and his son, director Dominic Taqvi, and sells roof bars, roof racks, body styling and accessories online to drivers across the country.

Dominic Taqvi (left) and David Taqvi outside DST Automotive's Retford site

From monster trucks to factory supply

David Taqvi started in the trade in 1989, supplying American-style pickup accessories, raised suspension and 44-inch tyres at the height of the UK's monster truck craze. The market moved on to 4x4s and Land Rovers, and in 2003 to vans, when the Vauxhall Vivaro and VW Transporter became the vans everyone wanted to dress up.

From 1996, OE Europe PLC, a company David ran with his family, supplied vehicle manufacturers directly. Its stainless steel spare wheel covers went to Vauxhall-IBC (General Motors) in Luton, Toyota Motor Europe, Mitsubishi Europe, The Colt Car Company (Mitsubishi UK), Land Rover UK and Suzuki GB. David says supplying the factories taught him what car makers test for before a part can carry a three-year warranty: salt spray, stone chip and humidity.

“We've been working in the shadows for too long. Now we have to come out into the light. When you've supplied the factories, you know the salt spray tests, the stone chip tests and the humidity tests a part has to pass. That's the knowledge we bring to what we sell now,” said David Taqvi, founder of DST Automotive.

Starting again in Retford

The family had sold an earlier business, and the terms of the sale kept them out of the same market for several years. DST Automotive was incorporated on 17 March 2016, and when the restriction ended in 2019 the family went back to work in retail from a unit of around 3,500 sq ft. A year later DST moved to its distribution centre in Retford, which has since grown to around 16,000 sq ft across two units.

Dominic Taqvi has been there throughout. He started doing warehouse work for the family's earlier van accessories business at 14, joined DST at 16 when it was founded, and worked his way through the warehouse and customer service to become a director and shareholder. Today he runs DST's buying and imports.

“I started working when I was 14, doing warehouse work. As a kid we were always going round the warehouses, seeing what everyone was doing. I've just always been part of the industry,” said Dominic Taqvi, director of DST Automotive.

What customers say

DST doesn't run a phone line for retail customers. Instead, the team answers on live chat, WhatsApp and email, and customers can send a photo of their vehicle to check what fits before they order. The family says that only works if people trust they'll get a quick, useful answer, and its reviews on Trustpilot keep coming back to the same things: help with fitting, the right part sent out, and quick replies.

“The roof rails are solidly made, installation was simple,” one customer wrote in May. Another said they were“very impressed with the helpfulness and attention of the DST Automotive staff”, and a third called the team“very responsive in whats app and email”. One reviewer whose roof rails turned out too long had them exchanged for the right size, even after opening the package, and another whose bar was too short had a longer one sent out quickly.

The numbers back that up. DST has almost 6,000 customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars, collected and verified through Stamped, an independent third-party review platform. On eBay, where every rating comes from a completed purchase, DST holds 99.8% positive feedback across more than 51,000 items sold. Weekday orders placed before midday on stocked lines go out for next working day delivery.

“If it's a fitting issue, send us some pictures of what's going on and we'll walk you through it. If a bolt's not quite long enough, we'll send you out a couple of bolts. We try to get it sorted for the customer,” said Dominic Taqvi.

What's next

Since March 2022, DST has been the official UK importer and distributor for Turtle roof bars. Having spent years selling other companies' brands as a UK distributor, the family is now developing its own brand, Rocktop, so more of what DST sells is designed and specified by the people who used to supply the factories. The full family story is on DST's About page, and its van roof racks and full range can be searched by vehicle at dstonline.co.uk.

The OEM supply described above was carried out by the family's earlier company, OE Europe PLC, not by DST Automotive. David Taqvi is available for interview.

David Taqvi (left) and Dominic Taqvi in the DST Automotive showroom in Retford

About DST Automotive

DST Automotive is a family-run UK vehicle accessories specialist based in Retford, Nottinghamshire, with roots in the trade going back to 1989. From a 16,000 sq ft distribution centre, it ships more than 500 products for vans, pickups, cars and SUVs, led by roof racks and roof bars for working vans such as the Ford Transit Custom and VW Transporter. Around one in three DST customers is a business, mostly builders, electricians, solar installers and plumbers. DST has almost 6,000 verified customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars on dstonline.co.uk, offers next-day delivery on stocked lines, and is the only approved Turtle reseller in the UK. Roof racks: dstonline.co.uk/browse-by-product/roof-racks-and-roof-rails/

Press Inquiries

David Taqvi, Chief Executive Officer

press [at] dstauto.co.uk

+44 (0)1623 900 062



10/11 West Carr Business Park, West Carr Road, Retford, DN22 7GY, United Kingdom

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: