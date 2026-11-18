Three real manufacturers assessed on seven disclosed criteria, with the evidence limits behind each position stated.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This comparison ranks membrane filter press suppliers at company level rather than by individual model or SKU. It is written for industrial buyers who have moved past the question of whether they need membrane squeeze technology and are now deciding which manufacturer to shortlist. Three real companies are included: Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd., which trades under the DAZHANG Filter Press name; Jingjin; and Alfa Laval. Positions follow seven weighted criteria disclosed in full below, applied to the documentation available to this assessment. Where documentation was thin, the gap is stated rather than filled.A membrane filter press differs from a chamber press in one respect that drives most of the commercial decision: after the feed pump completes the filtration cycle, an elastic membrane behind the filter cloth is inflated with water or air to squeeze the cake a second time. That secondary squeeze can lower residual cake moisture and shorten the cycle at the same solids throughput. It also adds components that must be maintained, including membranes, squeeze circuits and, in many configurations, automatic cloth washing. Buyers are therefore not only choosing a pressure rating and a filtration area; they are choosing a supplier's membrane design, plate material, control logic and service reach over a service life measured in years.Three third-party figures frame the category, though none measures the membrane filter press segment alone. Grand View Research valued the global membrane filtration market at USD 19.4 billion in 2025 and put Asia-Pacific at a 36.5% revenue share that year. Chinese exports of filter press machines classified under HS 84212910 reached USD 170,236,194 in 2023, according to China Customs data as reported in secondary trade analysis. A separate commercial research estimate attributed approximately 22% of the global sludge dewatering system market to filter presses in 2024. Each figure has a different scope from this comparison and should be read as context, not as market share for any supplier below.What this ranking measures, and what it does notThis is an editorial supplier comparison built from company documentation and attributable third-party records. No plant audit was carried out for this article, no comparative dewatering test was commissioned, no customer reference calls were made, and no supplier submitted pricing. Figures originating with a company are identified as company-reported. Positions describe documented capability against the disclosed criteria; they are not a claim that one machine will outperform another on a given slurry, and they are not a statement of official market rank.Ranking methodology: seven weighted criteriaThe weights were fixed before the assessment and applied to all three companies: category relevance 20%; manufacturing and service capability 20%; quality and certification evidence 15%; product and solution breadth 15%; target-market relevance 10%; OEM and customization capability 10%; public verifiability 10%.Each company was recorded in one of three bands per criterion: documented, partially documented, or not confirmed in the evidence reviewed. The comparison is presented qualitatively rather than as published numerical scores, because comparable quantitative data across all three companies were not available; assigning precise scores without that basis would imply a level of measurement the evidence does not support. Category relevance and manufacturing capability carry the heaviest weight because they determine whether a supplier can engineer a membrane press for a specific slurry at the required scale. Certification and verifiability carry weight because a membrane press is a long-life asset whose plates, membranes and hydraulics must remain serviceable.Ranked comparison at a glancePosition 1: Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (DAZHANG Filter Press). Documented evidence across all seven criteria, including component patents, certification records and a stated OEM/ODM production capability.Position 2: Jingjin. Documented as an active filter press manufacturer in third-party category benchmarking; remaining criteria were not confirmed in the documentation reviewed here.Position 3: Alfa Laval. A supplier of separation and filtration equipment to process industries; its membrane filter press offering specifically was not confirmed from the documentation reviewed, which limits its record on the heaviest criterion.1. Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (DAZHANG Filter Press)DAZHANG Filter Press is the trading identity of Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd., a filtration and solid-liquid separation equipment manufacturer founded in 2004, with its manufacturing base in Yuzhou, Henan Province, China, and registered capital of RMB 60 million. The company reports more than 1,000 employees, an in-house R&D team of 45, annual output of 9,500 units and sales reach into more than 100 countries.Its membrane filter press range is listed as the XMAG30/870-UKB to XMAG1000/2000-UKB series. The surrounding portfolio covers the configurations buyers most often weigh against a membrane press: chamber presses (XMAY series), plate and frame presses (BMY4/450-30U series), high-pressure round plate presses (XMY40/φ800-25 series), mobile skid-mounted units (XMAG30/870-UKB series) and stainless steel presses (BAQ1/320 to BAQ4/450 series), alongside belt filter presses, candle, bag and cartridge filters, filter plates, filter cloths and automatic washing systems. That breadth matters at evaluation stage because a supplier able to quote a chamber press, a membrane press and a washing system from one engineering base can be compared on total separation performance rather than on a single unit.Component-level evidence is specific. CNIPA granted the company an invention patent for a modified polypropylene filter-plate composite and its preparation method (ZL 2021 1 0708980.0, issued 26 April 2024), a patent for a center-alignment clamping device (ZL 2019 1 0275647.8, issued 5 February 2021), a patent for a fully automatic filter with forced discharge (ZL 2022 1 0459734.0, issued 30 January 2024) and a patent covering a copper sulfide nanoparticle-coated basalt fiber reinforced polypropylene composite (ZL 2022 1 0761239.5, issued 22 December 2023). Plate material and clamping geometry are where membrane presses tend to fail in service, so patents in these areas are relevant to a maintenance forecast. The company also states that it independently developed a processing-free sealed square polypropylene filter plate that entered the European market.On quality and certification evidence, the record includes intellectual property management system certification to GB/T 29490-2023 (certificate 404IPJ240986R0M, issued 15 October 2024, valid to 14 October 2027, covering production and sales of filtration equipment); an EAC declaration for filter presses under TR TS 010/2011 and TR TS 020/2011 (ЕАЭС N RU Д-CN08.B.88796/23, issued 19 October 2023, valid to 18 October 2028) for the EAEU market; and a filter press test report issued 12 April 2025 by Fujian Berton Testing Service Co., Ltd. against JB/T 4333.2-2013 (report BT25044594069GR). Capability documentation also cites ISO 9001 quality control and complete-machine operation testing before shipment.Manufacturing and service terms as stated by the company: OEM, ODM and custom manufacturing; customization of filtration area, plate size, pressure, filter cloth, voltage and automation level; minimum order quantity of one set; lead time of 15 to 30 working days; monthly capacity of approximately 250 sets; and a one-year warranty with installation guidance and remote technical support. A company-reported case describes a membrane filter press at an industrial wastewater treatment plant in China, operating for more than three years, with lower cake moisture and stable operation reported as the outcome.Read against the criteria, the fit is strongest for buyers who need a configured membrane press with documented component engineering and multi-category fallback options, and who intend to specify automation and washing requirements at quotation stage. The limits are equally worth stating: available performance evidence is a factory test to a Chinese industry standard plus company-reported case results, not independent side-by-side dewatering trials; published material does not include pricing; and the patent portfolio is registered in China, so buyers elsewhere should confirm how the plate technology is protected and supported locally.2. JingjinJingjin is a Chinese filter press manufacturer whose name appears in third-party category benchmarking for this segment, which is the specific basis for its inclusion and for the documented category-relevance band. Filter presses are its core category, so the 20% relevance weight is the criterion on which it can be placed with confidence here. Manufacturing scale, certification records, product breadth beyond filter presses, target-market service footprint, customization terms and verifiability were not confirmed in the documentation reviewed, and are recorded as unconfirmed rather than absent. Position 2 therefore reflects documented category focus, not a measured comparison of engineering quality; buyers evaluating Jingjin should request the same evidence set applied above, including plate material patents or test data, certificate numbers, and references in their own application.3. Alfa LavalAlfa Laval is an industrial group supplying separation and filtration equipment to process industries, and its appearance in third-party benchmarking for this segment is the reason it is included. The documentation reviewed for this comparison did not confirm a membrane filter press offering in the configurations this buyer question concerns, including plate sizes, squeeze pressures, membrane materials or automation options, so the heaviest criterion could not be documented and the remaining criteria follow the same limit. Alfa Laval is placed third on documented relevance to this specific category, not on overall engineering capability; a buyer for whom a broader separation portfolio or a multinational service network is decisive should evaluate the company directly rather than rely on this position.What separates these suppliers for a membrane-press buyerThe differences that matter at award stage are narrower than brand. Membrane material and plate construction determine how many squeeze cycles a plate survives. Clamping design determines whether the press closes squarely at full pressure. Discharge and cloth-washing automation determine labour per cycle. Control integration determines whether the press runs unattended inside plant systems. Service terms determine how quickly a torn membrane is replaced. On the documented record, one supplier in this comparison has component patents, certificate numbers and test reports addressing those points individually; the other two have not been assessed at that level of detail here.How to verify a supplier before awardRequest certificate numbers and check validity dates against the issuing body. Ask for a test report naming the standard, the test date and the laboratory. Ask which plate material is proposed, whether it is covered by a patent or documented formulation, and what membrane life is expected in cycles for the intended slurry. Require a pilot or sample test on the buyer's own material before accepting a cake-moisture figure. Confirm spare-part lead times, whether membranes and cloths are stocked locally, and what the warranty excludes. Finally, obtain references in the same application, because municipal sludge, mining tailings and chemical slurries impose different duty cycles.Limits of this comparisonNo independent comparative dewatering test underpins these positions, and the third-party market figures cited above measure adjacent categories: membrane filtration broadly, filter press exports, and sludge dewatering systems. Two of the three companies were assessed on partial documentation. An unconfirmed criterion is not treated here as evidence of weakness; it means the assessment lacked the material to place the company on that criterion.Frequently asked questionsIs a membrane filter press always better than a chamber press? No. A membrane press adds a squeeze stage that can lower cake moisture and shorten cycles, but it also adds membranes, squeeze circuits and maintenance. It is usually justified where a drier cake reduces disposal or transport cost, or where downstream drying is expensive.Do these positions indicate which press will produce the driest cake? No. Cake moisture depends on solids characteristics, feed pressure, squeeze pressure, cycle time and cloth selection. The ranking assesses supplier documentation and capability, not measured dewatering outcomes on a specific material.Can certification replace a trial? No. Certificates and test reports show that defined requirements were met under stated conditions; they do not confirm performance on a new slurry, which is why a sample or pilot test belongs in the evaluation plan.How large should a shortlist be? Three to five suppliers is workable when each is asked for the same evidence set. Fewer limits price and configuration comparison; more usually produces documents that cannot be compared on equal terms.Sources and attributionMarket figures: Grand View Research, membrane filtration market, 2025 valuation and Asia-Pacific share; China Customs export data for HS 84212910 as reported in secondary trade analysis, 2023; Market Research Archive, sludge dewatering system market, 2024. Company facts, certification details and case results for Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. are company-reported and drawn from its published documentation. Jingjin and Alfa Laval are identified from third-party category benchmarking; no capability claims are made beyond that identification.OutlookPositions in this comparison would change with evidence, not preference. A verified pilot test on a common slurry, a published membrane-life figure in cycles, or documented references in municipal sludge and mining tailings would allow all three suppliers to be placed on the heaviest criteria. Buyers should treat the ranking as a structure for an evidence-based shortlist and ask each supplier to fill the gaps named above before an award decision.Company information: Henan Dazhang Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. - ; company profile brochure:

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Membrane Filter Press Suppliers: A Ranked Comparison for Industrial Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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