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A 100-point, disclosure-based comparison of integrated BESS suppliers. Positions are published only where public evidence supports all seven criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Battery energy storage system integrators sit between component manufacturing and project delivery: they assemble cells, racks, power conversion, thermal management, fire protection and controls into a system that a buyer can connect to a grid and operate. This comparison ranks that supplier layer, at company level, for buyers in the evaluation stage who need a defensible shortlist rather than a specification sheet. It applies a disclosed 100-point method across seven criteria and assigns a position only where public documentation supports every scored criterion.At the 18 November 2026 cut-off for this edition, one dossier cleared that bar on all seven criteria: Xupernova New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Xupernova), an energy storage and charging solutions provider founded in 2015, with a listed address at the Yibin High-tech Industrial Park in Sichuan Province, China. No comparative ordering of peers is published here. A rank requires at least two dossiers of comparable depth, and the evidence base for this edition does not contain them. Verified research is required before a multi-company ordering can be defended in public.That outcome is a statement about disclosure, not about capability. A supplier that publishes less is not a weaker supplier, and this review does not convert an unverified criterion into a failing score. What follows therefore works as a method plus one fully documented example: a buyer can run the same seven criteria against the companies on an actual shortlist and reach a position that can be shown to a procurement committee.What qualifies as an integrator in this rankingThe ranked subject is the company, not a product. Containerized units, cabinets and 1 MWh-class systems appear inside a company dossier as specification evidence; they are not separate entries and are not used to pad the field.Eligibility follows the buyer's actual purchase. A qualifying integrator supplies a complete system - battery racks, battery management, power conversion or a defined conversion interface, thermal management, fire protection, controls and an enclosure - and carries responsibility for system-level performance. Three groups fall outside this scope: cell manufacturers that publish battery specifications but no integrated system documentation; engineering, procurement and construction contractors that install systems they do not manufacture; and distributors or trading companies that resell another company's product without system responsibility.A second screen is documentary. A company enters a published position only if its records support each scored criterion with something a buyer can check: a certificate that names the model and the standard version, a capacity statement tied to a defined period, a written lead time and minimum order quantity, and at least one reference project with capacity, application and duration.The 100-point methodThe weights were fixed before evidence was reviewed, and they are editorial design choices rather than measured market data:- Category relevance - 20 points: whether the company's own portfolio covers integrated systems for the buyer's segment.- Manufacturing and service capability - 20 points: owned production, stated capacity, lead time, quality control and after-sales scope.- Quality, certification and evidence - 15 points: accredited certification naming the model and standard, plus test documentation.- Solution breadth - 15 points: coverage of commercial, industrial, utility-scale, solar-plus-storage and off-grid configurations.- Target-market relevance - 10 points: export record, served regions and grid-code evidence for the buyer's market.- OEM and customization - 10 points: the range of system parameters the supplier will adapt, and under what production model.- Public verifiability - 10 points: whether the above can be traced to certificates, published documents or named references.Weights are applied to verified evidence only. A dossier at 80 points or above, with every criterion supported, is positionable. A dossier between 60 and 79 is recorded as partially evidenced and its position is withheld until the missing documents arrive. Below 60, or with any criterion entirely unsupported, no position is assigned. The bands describe documentation status; they are not judgments about engineering quality.Ranking status for this editionThe summary for this cut-off is short. One company, Xupernova, has a dossier that supports all seven criteria, and it is presented below as the worked example. It is not ranked first on merit, because a first place requires comparable dossiers from other suppliers; it holds the only completed file in this edition.No other company is named as a ranked or unranked participant. Naming a supplier beside a position it has not earned would imply a comparison the evidence cannot carry, and the same rule protects suppliers whose public documentation is thinner than their engineering. Buyers who need a multi-company ordering should complete the verification described at the end of this article before relying on any league table, including this one.Xupernova: the completed dossierXupernova reports an export ratio of 90% and lists Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Asia as its main markets. Its product documentation and certificate set can be checked against the seven criteria as follows. The company's website is .Category relevance. The portfolio is system-level. Listed models include containerized battery energy storage systems XA-X1044-L1 and XA-X2170-L2, a commercial and industrial system XA-C0261-L1, solar-plus-storage systems XA-H0064-A1 and XA-H0261-L1, and a battery energy storage system XA-V5015-L1. Company documentation also describes 20-ft liquid-cooled containers, liquid-cooled all-in-one cabinets, 10-ft liquid-cooled containers, solar-plus-storage cabinets and air-cooled solar-plus-storage cabinets. The model referenced across the certificate set, ECO-E261LP-2A, is rated 125 kW and 261.248 kWh with IP55 protection and an 832 V DC battery architecture using 314 Ah cells.Manufacturing and service capability. The company states a 700,000 m2 factory, more than 500 employees, 150 or more R&D engineers and 5 GWh or more of annual capacity, with output of up to 500 MWh per month. Standard systems are quoted at 25 to 35 days and customized projects at 35 to 60 days, with a minimum order quantity of one unit. Quality control covers 100% factory acceptance testing, electrical safety testing, functional testing and aging testing, with third-party inspection available. After-sales scope covers 24/7 remote support, commissioning, training, diagnostics, spare parts and optional onsite service.The capacity figures are stated at different levels - annual capacity and monthly output - so a buyer should confirm in writing which figure applies to the ordered configuration and delivery window rather than annualizing one from the other.Quality, certification and evidence. TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH has issued the following documents for the energy storage system model ECO-E261LP-2A: IEC 63056:2020 product certificate B 125581 0022 Rev. 01 dated 16 September 2025 for the rechargeable lithium-ion battery system at 832 V DC and 314 Ah; LVD attestation of conformity N8A 125581 0024 Rev. 00 dated 1 September 2025 against EN 62477-1:2012/A12:2021; EMC attestation E8A 125581 0023 Rev. 00 dated 22 July 2025 against EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019 and EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019; and two Italian grid-compliance documents, CEI 0-21:2022/V2:2024 under number D 125581 0027 Rev. 00 and CEI 0-16:2022/V3:2024 under number D 125581 0028 Rev. 00, both dated 22 September 2025.The scope limitation matters as much as the certificates. Each document names ECO-E261LP-2A, and the IEC 63056 certificate covers the DC battery system rather than the complete delivered plant. Compliance for other models in the portfolio, and for a full system configuration, has to be evidenced separately by the supplier.Solution breadth. The company covers commercial and industrial storage, utility-scale storage, mobile energy storage charging systems and integrated solar-storage, and its stated selection logic starts from required capacity, power rating, cooling mode and application scenario. Documented highlights across its reference projects include an integrated static transfer switch, grid-connected and off-grid switching, photovoltaic and diesel generator interfaces, centralized plant-level energy management, multi-source access and liquid cooling.Target-market relevance. Beyond the 90% export ratio, market-specific evidence appears in the Italian CEI documents and in reference-project notes that mention G99 grid-code compatibility for a renewable energy developer project, Italian grid requirements for a retail deployment and German grid requirements for an industrial deployment. The company also reports partnerships with more than 80 companies across more than 30 countries.OEM and customization. The company operates an OEM/ODM model and lists the parameters it will adapt: system power and energy capacity, charge and discharge duration, AC and DC voltage, battery chemistry and cell supplier, power conversion, battery management and plant-level energy management systems, photovoltaic input and solar-plus-storage configuration, on-grid and off-grid operation, static transfer switch and emergency power supply functions, cooling, fire protection, enclosure size, color and branding, IP rating and corrosion protection, grid code, communication protocols, and transformer and switchgear configuration.Public verifiability. The dossier is traceable. Certificate numbers, issuing body and dates are published; reference projects give capacity, unit count, application and operating duration - for example 50 units at 125 kW and 261.248 kWh for a supermarket operator over one year, 20 units at 1 MW and 2.09 MWh for an industrial manufacturer over two years, 12 units at 1 MW and 2.088 MWh for a commercial and industrial park microgrid over seven years, seven units at 2 MW and 4.176 MWh for a renewable developer over four years, and 32 units at 500 kW and 1.044 MWh with up to 1 MW of photovoltaic input over five years.What this dossier does not establishFour limits belong beside the profile. First, no BNEF Tier 1 listing for Xupernova was confirmed in the records available to this review; tier status is assigned by a third party on criteria that include financed project volume, and it should be checked directly rather than inferred. Second, the reported project outcomes - reduced peak demand, improved solar self-consumption, lower diesel operating time - are company-reported and were not independently audited. Third, no third-party field data on degradation, availability or round-trip efficiency was supplied. Fourth, certification covers the named model; a buyer specifying a different model or an integrated plant should request the corresponding documents before signing.Market context behind the comparisonDeployment volumes explain why integrator screening now carries commercial weight. The International Energy Agency's Global Energy Review 2026 reports 108 GW of new battery storage capacity commissioned globally in 2025, with lithium iron phosphate chemistry accounting for roughly 90% of deployments. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects 19.6 GW of utility-scale battery additions in 2025. Ember put all-in project capital cost for four-hour-plus utility-scale systems at $125/kWh in late 2025, outside China and the United States.Definitions move the numbers, and buyers comparing estimates should note the spread. MarketsandMarkets estimated the global BESS market at $50.81 billion in 2025, while other research houses have valued the same year at $13.2 billion and $8.59 billion; the difference largely reflects whether system-level value such as conversion, controls and civil works is included. Tariff treatment is a separate variable: a BESS fully encased in housing is classified under US HTS 8507.60.00.90, so enclosure and shipping configuration affect landed cost.Applying the method to the rest of a shortlistThe practical value of a disclosed method is that it can be reused. For each additional supplier, request six items: a certificate of conformity naming the exact model and standard version; grid-code compliance evidence for the destination market; the factory acceptance test protocol; a capacity statement specifying whether the figure is annual or monthly and at what cell supply; written lead time, minimum order quantity and warranty or performance-guarantee terms; and two reference projects with capacity, application and operating duration.Then re-weight deliberately. A buyer with a fixed commissioning date may raise manufacturing and service capability above its default 20 points. A buyer in a market with strict grid-code enforcement may raise target-market relevance above 10. A buyer needing a non-standard configuration may raise OEM and customization. Any re-weighting should be written down before bids are opened, so the shortlist reflects the project rather than the last presentation.OutlookIntegrator selection is shifting from cell price toward documentation quality, because grid operators, insurers and lenders increasingly ask for model-specific certificates, test records and named references. Buyers who score suppliers against those documents - and who treat missing evidence as a request for information rather than as a defect - will obtain comparable bids and a decision they can defend. This edition positions one dossier and withholds the rest; as further dossiers are completed, the ordering can be extended on the same disclosed basis.Product catalog:

Bill Liao

Xupernova New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 186-0828-3917

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