flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

flatexDEGIRO strengthens governance and prepares merger of bank and holding company

18.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO strengthens governance and prepares merger of bank and holding company

Evgeni Kaplun additionally appointed Chief Risk Officer of flatexDEGIRO SE Appointment aligns the Management Boards of flatexDEGIRO SE and flatexDEGIRO Bank SE Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2026 – flatexDEGIRO is pressing ahead with the simplification of its group structure and plans to merge flatexDEGIRO Bank SE and flatexDEGIRO SE. The aim is to streamline structures, shorten decision-making processes and achieve additional efficiency gains.

flatexDEGIRO intends to begin the process of merging the bank and the holding company after the 2027 Annual General Meeting, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and corporate resolutions. As part of the preparations, flatexDEGIRO SE will apply for a banking licence.

A further step in this process is the strengthening of the group-wide Management Board structure. With effect from 15 November 2026, the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE has appointed Evgeni Kaplun as Chief Risk Officer of flatexDEGIRO SE, in addition to his existing role at flatexDEGIRO Bank SE. As a result, both Management Boards will now be composed of the same members.

“Merging the listed company and the bank is a logical next step in the development of flatexDEGIRO. It creates clearer structures, increases efficiency and strengthens the management of our group,” said Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO SE.“With Evgeni Kaplun, we are concentrating responsibility for risk management even more firmly at group level. This ensures continuity in a key management function and paves the way for the next steps in the merger process.”

Evgeni Kaplun has been responsible for risk management at flatexDEGIRO Bank SE since 2023 and has played a key role in shaping the further development of the group's risk management. In his expanded role, he will assume group-wide responsibility for risk management and compliance.

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flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform

(, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK)

With the ambition of being Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The Company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.

Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders.

Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality.

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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