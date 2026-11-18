Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OSTFORUM Leipzig: Office handed over to Deloitte

18.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE OSTFORUM Leipzig: Office handed over to Deloitte Leipzig/Berlin, 18 November 2026 – At OSTFORUM Leipzig, Deloitte has taken over office space of approximately 8,000 square meters. The formal handover of the premises marks another milestone of the quarter on Prager Straße. The auditing and consulting firm is the largest commercial tenant in the complex. “With Deloitte, the OSTFORUM has an anchor tenant who is of great importance for the long-term development of the entire location,” says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of the Adler Group.“We have not only created modern office space here, but also a neighbourhood that combines different uses and thus goes far beyond a traditional office location.” For Deloitte the new location underscores the importance of its Leipzig office.“Leipzig is an important location for us,” says Andreas Otter, Office Managing Partner at Deloitte.“By moving into the OSTFORUM, we are creating a modern work environment that brings our employees together and fosters exchange and collaboration.” Leasing of the remaining commercial space continues. Units starting from 150 square meters are available, though larger contiguous spaces are also possible. The OSTFORUM in Leipzig's Zentrum-Südost comprises three buildings with a total of approximately 18,400 square meters of leasable space. In addition to offices, the development plan includes apartments as well as space for retail, gastronomy and services. ALDI Nord had already opened a store with approximately 1,600 square meters in October 2025. The outdoor facilities have since been fully completed. Landscaped open spaces, paths, and recreational areas connect the site and link the buildings together. The letting process for the 49 newly built apartments in Building C has begun in summer of 2026. More than 50 percent of the units have now been rented out, and the first residents moved in on July 1. The apartments range from 41 to 107 square meters and feature built-in kitchens, fibre-optic connections, and access to green rooftop terraces.“The demand for the apartments confirms that our offering is tailor made for this location,” explains Reinitzhuber.“It's not just the quality of the individual buildings that matters. With the first residents moving in and increasing commercial use, the OSTFORUM is gradually becoming an integral part of the neighbourhood.” The complex, designed by Hohmuth + Trappe Architects, is located directly on Ostplatz, about 1.4 kilometres from downtown Leipzig. The strikingly curved, colourful facades define the streetscape along Prager Straße. A two-story underground parking garage offers 183 parking spaces, along with electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle parking spaces. The building will receive a DGNB Gold certification. Press Contact: Adler Group S.A. Sven Döbeling E... 18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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