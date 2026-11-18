Issuer: Interessenverband kapitalmarktorientierter kleiner und mittlerer Unternehmen e.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Legal Matter

German Bond Standard Published: Cross-Sector Quality Standard for SME Corporate Bonds

18.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

German Bond Standard Published: Cross-Sector Quality Standard for SME Corporate Bonds

First independent quality standard for SME corporate bonds

Broad participation by capital market experts and systematic involvement of German and international bond investors

Trustee provided for from the outset Detailed presentation on 19 November 2026, as part of a virtual roundtable and at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum of Deutsche Börse AG

Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2026 – A new quality benchmark for traditional SME corporate bonds in Germany: The Association of Capital Market-Oriented Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises e.V. (Kapitalmarkt KMU) has finalised the German Bond Standard and published it on its website. As the first independent, cross-sector quality standard for this market segment, it combines specific minimum requirements for issuers' financial strength, binding protective covenants for bondholders and uniform transparency obligations throughout the entire term. Among the key requirements for bonds that are to comply with the standard is the mandatory appointment of a trustee or joint representative at the time of issuance. With this standard, the association aims to strengthen the German SME bond market as a financing platform.

The German Bond Standard is the result of a development process lasting over a year, in which an exceptionally broad group of capital market experts participated. These include stock exchanges, banks, corporate finance advisers, media representatives, auditors and lawyers. Numerous German and international investors were also involved in the development process. Their requirements formed an essential foundation for the new standard. This standard consolidates proven requirements and obligations into a uniform set of rules. The goal is to increase the comparability and reliability of SME bonds for investors. As a result, small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to benefit from improved access to financing through the capital market.

The starting point was the realisation that the German SME bond market had produced bonds of widely varying quality in the past, leading to a loss of investor confidence.

"German SMEs need an efficient bond market as a complement to traditional bank financing. To achieve this, investors must be able to rely on a dependable framework. With the German Bond Standard, we have developed – together with a group of capital market experts that is probably unique in its breadth – a concrete catalogue of criteria that is based largely on the requirements of national and international bond investors. In doing so, we aim to regain trust and strengthen the financing options of sound medium-sized companies. My sincere thanks go to everyone involved. Without their commitment, the development of this independent, cross-sector bond market standard would not have been possible," explains Ingo Wegerich, President of Kapitalmarkt KMU.

Clear Quality Requirements and a Trustee from the Start

The German Bond Standard is based on four central pillars: minimum requirements regarding company size and bond volume; the mandatory appointment of a trustee or joint representative of the bondholders; clearly defined financial ratios that must be met at the time of issuance; and binding minimum covenants in the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The German Bond Standard first defines specific minimum requirements regarding the size and financial strength of issuers. Companies must meet at least two of three size criteria: revenue of more than EUR 100 million, total assets of more than EUR 75 million, or a targeted bond volume of at least EUR 50 million.

In addition, at the time of issuance, at least three of the following five financial ratios must be met:

Equity ratio: more than 25%

EBIT interest coverage ratio: at least 3.0

EBITDA interest coverage ratio: at least 4.0

Net financial debt/EBITDA: no more than 4.75 Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR): greater than 1.25

A key feature is the mandatory appointment of a trustee or joint representative of the bondholders at the time of issuance. This representative is to represent the interests of the investors throughout the entire term and monitor compliance with material obligations to the extent set out in the relevant agreement. This ensures that bondholder representation is organisationally embedded from the outset and is not established only in the event of financial difficulties.

In addition, the standard provides uniform governance rules and binding covenants. These include, among other elements, restrictions on distributions, a negative pledge and provisions in the event of a change of control or cross-default. Breaches of material obligations shall, as a rule, constitute events of default.

Ongoing transparency is also strengthened. Issuers must publish audited annual financial statements within six months and half-yearly financial statements within four months. In addition, mandatory public investor calls are required following the publication of annual results. Furthermore, ongoing credit research is recommended.

Contributors to the development of the German Bond Standard

Kapitalmarkt KMU extends its gratitude to all companies, institutions and individuals who have contributed to the development of the German Bond Standard. A separate list of contributors is to be provided as an appendix; names will be listed following appropriate consultation.

The complete German Bond Standard is published on kapitalmarkt-kmu.

Virtual press conference on 19 November 2026, as well as at several press events at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Kapitalmarkt KMU invites all interested parties to a virtual roundtable on 19 November 2026, at 10.00 am: Link to the event's landing page (Airtime). During the event, the association and those involved in its development will present the German Bond Standard in detail, explain the key requirements and answer questions. In addition, representatives will be available for press interviews on 23 and 24 November 2026, at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum of Deutsche Börse AG. Kapitalmarkt KMU will also have its own stand at Germany's largest capital markets conference and looks forward to engaging with attendees in person.

Link to registration:

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About the Association of Capital Market-Oriented Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises e.V. (Kapitalmarkt KMU)

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Kapitalmarkt KMU has, since 2017, been particularly committed to improving the framework conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in relation to capital market financing and actively advocates for the interests of capital market-oriented SMEs in dialogue with politicians, legislative bodies, supervisory authorities, capital market institutions, trade associations and the public. Its members include SMEs, service providers, financial institutions and media outlets. The Board of Directors consists of Ingo Wegerich (Wegerich Law), Holger Clemens Hinz (Quirin Privatbank AG), Dr Marc Feiler (Bayerische Börse AG), Falko Bozicevic (BondGuide Media GmbH), Martin Schmeißer (Montega Markets GmbH), Dr Mirko Sickinger (Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek) and Christoph Weideneder (Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG).

Contact:

Association of Capital Market-Oriented Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises e.V. (Kapitalmarkt KMU)

For the attention of: President Ingo Wegerich

c/o Airport Club Frankfurt

Frankfurt Airport Center

Hugo-Eckener-Ring

60549 Frankfurt am Main

...



Media Contact:

Fabian Lorenz

T +49 151 4001 60 85

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