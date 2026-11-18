naoo AG / Key word(s): Conference/Product Launch

Kingfluencers and naoo Present New Perspectives on Influencer Marketing and Entertainment at DEX26

18.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Kingfluencers and naoo Present New Perspectives on Influencer Marketing and Entertainment at DEX26 The two companies will showcase at Switzerland's digital marketing conference how influencer marketing, social media and entertainment are converging, creating new opportunities for brands and advertisers. Zug/Zurich, 18 November 2026 – Kingfluencers AG, Switzerland's largest influencer marketing agency, and its parent company naoo AG (Düsseldorf: NAO; ISIN CH1323306329) will make a joint appearance today at the DEX26 Conference in Zurich. Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, founder of naoo AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kingfluencers, will speak at 1:55 p.m. on the Blue Stage about emerging developments in digital marketing and the growing convergence of social media, creator content and entertainment. DEX26 is one of Switzerland's most important industry gatherings for digital marketing. The event brings together leading representatives from marketing, technology and media to explore current developments in artificial intelligence, digital advertising and new business models. Kingfluencers is one of Switzerland's leading influencer marketing agencies, working with a network of more than 3,800 content creators and numerous national and international brands. As part of the naoo Group, Kingfluencers can combine its extensive expertise in the creator economy with the technological capabilities of its own social media and entertainment platform. A recent example of this development is the launch of naoo Play. With its new entertainment offering, naoo is expanding its social media platform to include more than 130 microdrama series comprising over 7,600 episodes. These short-form series, produced specifically for smartphones, are accessible without a paid subscription and create additional opportunities for advertising-based monetisation. The global microdrama market is experiencing rapid growth. Market research firm Omdia estimates that the worldwide market will reach approximately USD 14 billion in 2026. The combination of professionally produced entertainment, social media and influencer marketing opens up new opportunities to reach target audiences and integrate brands into engaging digital content. Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger comments:“Influencer marketing has become a central component of digital brand communication. At the same time, the way people consume content is changing. With Kingfluencers, we have a strong market position and many years of experience working with creators and brands. With naoo and our new entertainment offering, naoo Play, we can build on this expertise through new digital formats and advertising opportunities.” The joint appearance at DEX26 highlights the naoo Group's strategic direction: bringing together an established influencer marketing agency, its own technology platform and new entertainment offerings. About naoo naoo AG is shaping the future of creator-driven media, social interaction and local activation through a business model that connects digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the heart of the group is the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that combines digital attention with geographical relevance and engagement with local businesses. The platform offers a unique user experience through personalised content, gamification and an innovative points and rewards system. Together with Kingfluencers AG – Switzerland's largest influencer marketing agency and one of the largest in the DACH region – naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creator marketing, campaigns and brand storytelling. With naoo Play, the company is expanding its ecosystem into professionally produced mobile entertainment.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 35 people across its group operations and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). Contact for Media and Investors Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

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Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10 18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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