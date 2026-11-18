PortugalFoods / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Portugal sets the table in Berlin: PortugalFoods brings the best of Portuguese agri-food to Germany

18.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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On 25th November, at the Portuguese Embassy in Berlin, potential buyers, opinion makers and media discover Portuguese food and beverage products PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin is about to taste Portugal. On 25th November, the Portuguese Embassy in the German capital opens its doors to a tasting of Portuguese agri-food products, promoted by PortugalFoods, the association representing more than 200 companies in the sector. The initiative is supported by the Embassy and AICEP and runs from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



The event brings together potential buyers, opinion makers and media around the table, with the aim of strengthening the awareness and visibility of Portuguese products in Germany. At the same time, PortugalFoods intends to promote the quality, diversity and innovation of Portuguese agri-food, and to show how the sector responds to the trends and demands of consumers and industry professionals. "Germany is one of the most demanding and relevant markets for Portuguese agri-food, and that is precisely why we want to be present among those who influence purchasing and consumption decisions. This initiative at the Portuguese Embassy in Berlin allows us to showcase the quality, diversity and innovation capacity of our products, strengthening their positioning and recognition among professionals and consumers," says Deolinda Silva, Executive Director of PortugalFoods. Germany is one of the main destinations for Portuguese agri-food exports. In 2025, Portugal exported more than 412.9 million euros in agri-food products to this market and, between 2016 and 2025, exports grew by around 120%, highlighting the growth potential and the consolidation of the presence of Portuguese products in the country. The main export categories include:

Beverages, spirits and vinegars, with particular emphasis on wines;

Fruit and citrus and melon peel, including raspberries;

Preparations of vegetables, fruit or other parts of plants, namely prepared or preserved tomatoes; Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruit, industrial or medicinal plants, straw and fodder, including plants, parts of plants, seeds and fruit used primarily in perfumery, medicine or as insecticides, parasiticides or similar products. "Despite the importance of this market, there is still room to elevate the positioning of the national agri-food offer and to increase its recognition among professionals and consumers, so that exports continue to grow in a sustained way," adds Deolinda Silva. During the 25th November event, guests will be able to discover and taste a selection of Portuguese products that includes wine, cider and liqueur, pastry and confectionery products, charcuterie, cheese, olive oil, vinegar and condiments, almond snacks, rice, ready-to-eat products, fish and seafood, canned fish, alternative and free-from products, açaí and mochis. More than a tasting, the event has been designed as a platform for business development and relationship building. By bringing together German media, influencers, potential partners and local commercial contacts, PortugalFoods aims to capture new business opportunities for Portuguese companies and support their access to the German market. This initiative is co-financed by COMPETE 2030, Portugal 2030 and the European Union, and falls under the Portugal Excecional 2030 project, a broader strategy for the international promotion of the Portuguese agri-food sector, focused on generating real business opportunities and strengthening exports. About PortugalFoods: PortugalFoods is the managing body of the Portuguese agri-food sector cluster and currently comprises more than 200 members: companies, entities from the national scientific system within the agri-food chain, and other related activities. As a key intermediary and driving force within the sector, PortugalFoods positions itself as a platform that fosters win-win among its members, with the ultimate goal of producing and sharing knowledge to support innovation and internationalization, thereby increasing the competitiveness of the national agri-food sector.



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