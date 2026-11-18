MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her appearance at the Earthshot Prize. She offered a stylish take on traditional Indian fashion in a striking black-and-gold ensemble.

The 'Raazi' actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her look, wearing a black-and-gold lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She paired the strapless, structured blouse with an embellished skirt and draped a black dupatta around her neck. Statement gold earrings and an ornate arm cuff added to the overall look.

Alongside the pictures, Alia shared a brief message, writing, "Where every story has a purpose @earthshotprize.” Through her post, the 'Dear Zindagi' actress highlighted the spirit of the Earthshot Prize, which celebrates people and initiatives working towards solutions for environmental challenges.

In the pictures, Alia is seen striking various poses as she flaunts her elegant black-and-gold lehenga.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai brought together environmental changemakers and celebrated personalities, with the event also turning into a fashion showcase. Several celebrities made stylish appearances on the green carpet, embracing a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship, modern designs and statement ensembles.

Among those who made a stylish appearance were Simone Ashley, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Kate Middleton, each bringing their own fashion statement to the event.

The Princess of Wales attended the event with Prince William, who established the Earthshot Prize in 2020. Kate also presented one of the awards, making it a key moment during the royal couple's three-day visit to India. The ceremony featured musical performances by singer Shreya Ghoshal, British pop band Take That, composer Shashwat Sachdev and all-female hip-hop group Wild Wild Women.

Shreya Ghoshal highlighted India's traditional handloom craftsmanship and the importance of sustainable fashion during her appearance and performance at the prestigious Earthshot Prize ceremony.

For the occasion, she opted for a custom-designed gown inspired by underwater corals.