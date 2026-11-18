MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's memory chip exports climbed to an all-time high of $116 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in August 2026, driven by the rapid ramp-up of domestic production facilities.

According to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, India exported nearly 3.3 million memory chips during August alone, a figure that is about 2.7 times higher than the country's total memory-chip exports for the entire calendar year 2025.

The surge marks a dramatic shift for a country that, for over a decade, had never crossed $45 million in annual memory-chip exports and depended heavily on imports to meet domestic demand.

The transformation has been led by new semiconductor manufacturing facilities coming online in Gujarat's Sanand semiconductor cluster.

Micron Technology's plant began commercial production on February 28, 2026, and shipped its first India-made memory module to Dell.

This was followed by the commencement of production at Kaynes Semicon on March 31 and CG Semi on July 4.

Customs data reflected a steady acceleration in exports throughout the year. Memory-chip exports stood at $10 million in January, increased to $16 million in March, doubled to $32 million in June, and then jumped sharply to $116 million in August.

Singapore and Malaysia emerged as the primary destinations for India's memory-chip shipments in August, accounting for almost the entire export volume during the month.

The momentum was also visible in solid-state drive (SSD) exports. Shipments of SSDs rose from $8 million in January to $112 million in August.

Overall, India exported $219 million worth of memory chips during the first eight months of 2026, nearly five times the country's total exports in 2025.

While chip-level export data for September and October is yet to be released, the broader electronics sector continues to post strong growth.

Electronics exports reached $5.31 billion in September, registering a 70.4 per cent increase year-on-year, and climbed further to $6.64 billion in October.

October exports were up 62.7 per cent compared to $4.08 billion recorded in the same month of 2025.