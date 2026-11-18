MENAFN - IANS) Gandhisagar, Nov 18 (IANS) In a major relief for government employees and job aspirants, the Madhya Pradesh government has completely scrapped the two-child restriction that had been in force for government jobs for the past 25 years.

This was decided in the destination cabinet meeting organised at the Gandhisagar dam campus on Wednesday in Mandsaur district under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"When other members of the society can have more than two children, why only government employees be restricted," CM Yadav told mediapersons after the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the General Administration Department's Civil Services Rules, 1961. Candidates having more than two children are no longer disqualified from direct recruitment or departmental appointments, while already serving government employees will not face termination, dismissal, or disciplinary action under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, for having a third child.

The policy was originally introduced on January 26, 2001, under the previous Digvijaya Singh-led government as a population-control measure. It barred anyone with more than two living children from state employment and treated any subsequent child as official misconduct.

The move is expected to provide direct relief to more than 30,000 teachers in the School Education Department alone.

As soon as the decision comes into effect, all pending disciplinary proceedings and departmental inquiries currently underway against employees solely on the ground of a third child will be terminated with immediate effect. However, the government has clearly stipulated that cases in which final orders were already passed after 2001, or in which employees had been removed from service, will not be reopened.

Around 8,000 to 10,000 cases related to the two-child norm are pending across various departments. The highest number of complaints had come from the School Education, Higher Education, Health and Medical Education departments.

The process to scrap the rule gained momentum after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement in February, in which he expressed concern over declining fertility rates and said that an average of three children per family was necessary for the survival of society.

Madhya Pradesh is not the first state to take this step. Rajasthan had removed the ban in May 2016, and Chhattisgarh in July 2017. Andhra Pradesh has gone a step further by announcing financial incentives for a third child. The decision is being seen as a significant policy shift that will ease pressure on thousands of government servants, particularly teachers, and open doors for more aspirants in competitive examinations.