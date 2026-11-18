MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tabu, who was recently seen in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', has joined the cast of the upcoming streaming series 'Tunnel Men'. The series presents a fictionalised account of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue.

In November 2023, the country held its breath as a long and painstaking rescue effort brought trapped workers out of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand. 'Tunnel Men' draws on the spirit of that moment, the resilience, teamwork, and the hope that carried it. It was one of India's most challenging and closely watched disaster-response missions. On November 12, 2023, a portion of the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi district collapsed following a landslide, trapping 41 construction workers inside.

The men remained stranded for 17 days, with rescuers battling unstable terrain, falling debris and repeated machinery failures. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, Army, BRO and international tunnelling experts, collaborated on the operation. Food, water, oxygen, electricity and communication were supplied through narrow pipes to sustain the workers. After several unsuccessful attempts at mechanical drilling, a team of rat-hole miners was brought in to manually excavate the final stretch of debris.

On November 28, all 41 workers were successfully evacuated through a specially inserted steel pipe. The operation became a landmark example of multi-agency coordination, perseverance and human endurance

Tabu is one of India's finest actresses with a career spanning more than 3 decades, moving with rare ease between mainstream and independent cinema, and across Hindi and regional-language films. Her global credits include Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', in which she played Ashima Ganguli, Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi', and the 'Dune: Prophecy' series, where she appeared as Sister Francesca.

Shiv Rawail, who directed 'The Railway Men', and more recently the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer 'Alpha' returns as showrunner for 'Tunnel Men', bringing the same human storytelling to a new tale of courage.

The series is set to stream on Netflix.