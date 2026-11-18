MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh visited the cabin of legendary V. Shantaram on his birth anniversary. Through his latest social media post on Wednesday, Riteish shared that V. Shantaram's son, Kiran Shantaram, took him to the cabin, which has been maintained in the same state as was left by the legendary filmmaker.

The 'Masti' actor revealed that simply being in the room where such cult films were made left him overwhelmed.

Riteish wrote on his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline, "Remembering the legendary V. Shantaram ji on his birth anniversary today. Kiran Shantaram ji took me to his father's cabin at Raj Kamal Studio - left exactly as it was when he worked there. Standing in that quiet space, it struck me how many cult films were born in this very room. (sic).

"The feeling was overwhelming... and deeply humbling. Blessed to have been there. May his extraordinary legacy continue to light the way for all of us", he went on to add.

Regarded as one of the pioneers of Indian cinema, V. Shantaram made a special place for himself with his socially conscious films. He is also known for his innovative filmmaking techniques and his eagerness to experiment with colour, sound and cinematography.

V. Shantaram's credits included classics such as 'Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946)', 'Amar Bhoopali (1951)', 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955)', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957)', 'Navrang (1959)', 'Duniya Na Mane (1937)', 'Pinjara (1972)', 'Chaani', 'Iye Marathiche Nagari' and 'Zunj'.

Meanwhile, a biopic on the life of V. Shantaram is also in the works with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Made under the direction of Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the much-awaited biopic has been presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, along with Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions.