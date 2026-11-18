MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Department of Commerce has amended the guidelines of four interventions under the Niryat Disha sub-scheme of Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to enhance support for exporters and broaden participation, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

These interventions include Market Access Support (MAS), Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement (TRACE), and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT).

The MAS intervention aims to strengthen India's export market access through structured support for activities such as buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, exhibitions and other related market access initiatives.

The amended guidelines have increased the maximum eligible export turnover for availing airfare reimbursement for participation in buyer-seller meets, trade fairs and trade delegations from Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year to Rs 50 crore. Airfare reimbursement has also been enhanced to up to 95 per cent for Micro and Small Exporters and up to 80 per cent for other eligible exporters.

Besides, the mandatory membership period with Export Promotion Councils has been reduced from six months to three months.

The TRACE intervention provides support to MSMEs in meeting internationally recognised quality, safety and technical requirements applicable in overseas markets. The support covers compliance and quality-related certifications, as well as other mandatory and voluntary conformity-assessment requirements.

Under the amended guidelines, the list of certificates eligible for reimbursement has been expanded from 462 to 600, enabling wider coverage and greater support for MSMEs in meeting international quality, safety and technical requirements.

The LIFT intervention seeks to address geographical disadvantages and logistics gaps faced by MSMEs in low export-intensity areas by providing support to reduce freight and transportation costs arising from locational challenges.

According to the amended guidelines, coverage of low export-intensity districts has been expanded from 13 States/UTs to 34 States/UTs; the categories of eligible ports have been expanded to include Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs); waterways have been added to the existing modes of transport, namely road, rail and air; air freight support for export shipments has been extended to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to the existing coverage of the North-Eastern Region; the minimum distance eligibility criterion between the origin and destination ports has been reduced from 200 km to 100 km; and support has been extended to all exportable merchandise items, except those specified in the negative list of export products or categories.

The Union Cabinet approved the EPM on November 12, 2025, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for the period FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31. The Mission aims to strengthen India's export competitiveness through targeted financial and non-financial support, with a particular focus on MSMEs, first-time exporters and under-represented regions.

The mission operates through two integrated sub-schemes, Niryat Protsahan, which facilitates access to trade finance, and Niryat Disha, which supports market access and addresses non-financial barriers to exports. A total of 11 interventions under the two sub-schemes have been operationalised so far.