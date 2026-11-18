MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has demanded the immediate termination of Bihar Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary's membership of the Legislative Council and his removal from the state Cabinet, alleging that he violated the law by holding multiple positions, including that of a lecturer.

Addressing a press conference at Karpoori Hall at the RJD state headquarters, Patna, the party's national chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Kumar Jha, alleged that Choudhary had held three positions simultaneously - MLC, state minister and lecturer at A.N. College - amounting to a violation of the provisions governing offices of profit.

Former minister Md. Israil Mansuri, RJD state chief spokesperson, Shakti Singh Yadav, Kari Md. Sohaib and state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed were also present at the press conference.

Jha claimed that a report from the Governor's office had brought the facts of the case to light.

According to him, Choudhary joined A.N. College as a lecturer on August 17, 2026, while serving as an MLC, and applied for leave the following day.

He alleged that Choudhary had used his influence to secure the appointment at the age of 56-57 and completed the recruitment process under the name Dr. Ashok Kumar.

Jha argued that the appointment was legally questionable because Choudhary was already a member of the Legislative Council when he joined the college.

He said the matter was placed before the Pataliputra University Syndicate in August 2026, which subsequently forwarded the issue to the Governor for an opinion.

Jha claimed that the response from Raj Bhavan indicated irregularities in the recruitment process.

The RJD leader argued that Choudhary's simultaneous positions as an MLC, minister and lecturer attracted the provisions relating to offices of profit and warranted action against his legislative membership.

Citing the 2006 case of actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, Jha said her membership had been terminated after her appointment to a post at Film City was held to violate the office-of-profit provisions.

He also said the matter had now been referred to the Attorney General for an opinion on the appropriate legal course of action.

Jha demanded urgent intervention, warning that any delay would raise questions about the Bihar government's commitment to enforcing the law.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister would also be politically responsible if action was not taken.

The allegations and the legal status of Choudhary's appointments remain central to the controversy.

The RJD has sought his disqualification, while the matter awaits further legal examination.