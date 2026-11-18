MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) The West Bengal government has decided to end the system of appointing private bodies as“knowledge partners” to the state government, a practice which became rampant during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime in the state.

Instead, the state government will henceforth appoint only reputed top government educational, research, and statutory institutions as its 'knowledge partners'.

The State Finance Department has already issued a notification signed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the State Finance Department, Pravat Kumar Mishra. It has come into force with immediate effect.

An insider in the State Finance Department said that various administrative departments, agencies and government institutions require expert advice for various projects and research work. Until now, he added, there was a tendency to approach private organisations for consultancy work.

“However, as per the new guidelines, henceforth, no private educational institution, private consultancy firm, or private professional organisation can be appointed as knowledge partners,” the state finance department official said.

Only government institutions of national importance established by an Act of Parliament, such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), or any such reputed institution either under the Central government or the state government, will be appointed as knowledge partners henceforth, the official explained.

As per the notification, all state government departments have been directed to prepare a list of such reputed government institutions that can be considered for appointments as knowledge partners.

The work will be awarded through a“limited request for proposals” from among empanelled institutions. The secretary, principal secretary or the additional chief secretary of the concerned department will have the power to give administrative approval and financial sanction up to a maximum of Rs 75,00,000.

“Proposals within this amount will not require prior approval from the State Finance Department. However, if the cost exceeds Rs 75,00,000, approval from the State Finance Department will have to be taken as per the existing rules,” the official explained.

He explained that a“limited request for proposal” is a restricted procurement tender where a buyer invites only a pre-selected group of qualified vendors to submit detailed technical and financial proposals. Unlike an“open tender” that is advertised to the general public, participation in a“limited request for proposal" is closed to uninvited bidders.

In the notification, certain conditions have been imposed for empanelling such institutes for the sake of transparency.“Getting empanelled will not ensure automatic appointments as 'knowledge partners'. The final decision will be made after considering the work method, time frame, and reasonableness of the remuneration. The amount due will be paid in stages based on the progress of the work and fulfilment of certain conditions,” the state finance department official said.