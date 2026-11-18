MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 18 (IANS) India's newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela, paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday ahead of the latter's visit to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Shah is expected to visit New Delhi on November 22 and 23, although neither side has officially announced the dates of the visit. It will be Shah's first bilateral foreign visit, as he has already attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

"During the meeting, the prime minister also sought information from Ambassador Dalela about preparations for his upcoming visit to India," the Prime Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.

"In response, Dalela said the meeting between Prime Minister Shah and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during the visit would be historic and significant."

The Prime Minister's Secretariat also said Dalela informed Shah that the agenda for the prime minister's India visit had already been finalised and that relevant agencies of both countries were working intensively to make the visit more productive.

Shah also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Indian government following the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods in Nepal on August 26, which claimed more than 1,400 lives, while over 5,000 people remain missing. The devastating floods also caused substantial damage to physical infrastructure, estimated at $1.66 billion, according to the World Bank.

The meeting also discussed ways to further strengthen the historical, cultural and geographical ties between Nepal and India.

During the visit, Nepal aims to secure more than $2 billion in Indian assistance, additional air entry routes and measures to facilitate trade, boost Nepal's exports, promote development and strengthen investment partnerships with India.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shah congratulated Dalela on his appointment as India's ambassador to Nepal and wished him a successful tenure.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Dalela met with Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing cooperation in the development of hydropower projects, transmission infrastructure, power trade, solar energy, water resources and water management, as well as ways to further strengthen bilateral collaboration, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a social media post.