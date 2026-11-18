Darren Lehmann Backs Cricket Australia Independent Ball Tampering Forum

Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer and head coach Darren Lehmann welcomed the announcement of an independent forum by Cricket Australia (CA) to hear the testimonies of players/staff about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour to South Africa, saying that "he has nothing to hide", reported ABC Sport.

CA on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago. This comes after a former Aussie batter made some explosive revelations about the ball-tampering scandal in his autobiography 'Sabr'. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

Speaking during the third ODI between Australia and England at Hobart, Lehmann, who was the coach of the Aussie side during that controversial but competitive South Africa tour and later resigned from the post, said as quoted by ABC Sport, "Yeah (I would speak to them). I have got nothing to hide." Lehmann welcomed the step, saying that it gives players/staff who did not speak earlier a chance to speak and clarity to CA to pursue whatever action suited after the process is completed. "I think this gives everyone who didn't get a chance to speak [a chance now]. It gives everyone a bit of clarity for the Cricket Australia board to make a decision from there [once people are heard]. I think it is a good thing," he added.