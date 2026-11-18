Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Dahod for Tribal Community Outreach

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid floral tribute to the iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's statue at Garbada on the first day of his three-day visit to Dahod district. On this occasion, the Chief Minister gladly joined the tribal artists for photographs, fulfilling their wish to capture the moment with him, and also interacted warmly with them. The Chief Minister received a warm traditional welcome through a vibrant tribal dance performance.

CM Patel is on a three-day visit to various villages in the remote tribal region of Garbada taluka from November 18 to 20. According to a press release, the Chief Minister has planned this three-day visit to understand the daily lives and living conditions of people in tribal villages and listen to their problems and concerns. During the visit, he will spend time with tribal families at their homes, share traditional meals, stay overnight and listen to devotional songs and kirtans performed by local tribal Bhajan Mandalis.

During his 72-hour visit to the tribal region, the Chief Minister will review development works with the concerned departments of the district administration in Dhanpur taluka. He will also visit Baba Dhodaja Dev Temple, a major centre of faith and devotion for tribal communities, to offer prayers and seek blessings, the release said. On the final day of his three-day visit, Chief Minister Patel will visit the Government Library and Reading Room in Smart City Dahod to interact with children and youth. He will return to Gandhinagar on Friday afternoon.

As per the release, Chief Minister Patel is widely admired for his humble, approachable and soft-spoken nature and firm leadership. Known as 'Aapna Bhupendrabhai', he has earned public trust by ensuring the prompt resolution of citizens' grievances and public issues. Continuing this people-friendly approach, he has adopted an innovative public outreach initiative by directly interacting with grassroots-level workers and tribal villagers. Earlier on Monday, CM Patel attended the celebrations marking the 227th birth anniversary of saint Jalaram Bapa at Vivekanand Chowk, Gurukul, near Gunatit Nagar in Ahmedabad's Memnagar area.